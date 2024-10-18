From the Weekly Climate Realism Show here:

Climate Alarmist Education - The Climate Realism Show #131 (youtube.com)

Reference is made to a Climate Depot article.

‘No change in the warming rate’ – New climate study finds no warming surge since the 1970s – ‘A recent surge in global warming is not detectable yet’ – Climate Depot .

commenting on “New research published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment has found limited evidence for a significant warming surge since the 1970s.”

Here is the referenced article in Nature:

A recent surge in global warming is not detectable yet | Communications Earth & Environment (nature.com)

From the results section of the paper:

“Can we detect a warming surge yet?

Continuous and discontinuous models were fitted to all annual GMST series (see Methods). Model fits and timings of any found changepoints are listed in Table 1 and illustrated in Fig. 1.

For the continuous model, a single changepoint is detected near 1970 in all datasets (Fig. 1a). Similarly, we find one changepoint in all datasets for the discontinuous models (Fig. 1b).

While the timings detected are slightly earlier for the discontinuous models, both cases do not indicate any changes in trend after the 1970s. “

So, no change in trend of mean global surface temperatures for the last 53 years – more than half a century. Note, changes in climate need to be reviewed over rolling 35-year periods. That is the metric for measuring climate change – not a few years, 35 years.

Onwards!!!

