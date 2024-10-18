The earth is not warming and oceans are NOT boiling – so that would make UN Secretary General, Guterres, A LIAR
From the Weekly Climate Realism Show here:
Climate Alarmist Education - The Climate Realism Show #131 (youtube.com)
Reference is made to a Climate Depot article.
‘No change in the warming rate’ – New climate study finds no warming surge since the 1970s – ‘A recent surge in global warming is not detectable yet’ – Climate Depot .
commenting on “New research published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment has found limited evidence for a significant warming surge since the 1970s.”
Here is the referenced article in Nature:
A recent surge in global warming is not detectable yet | Communications Earth & Environment (nature.com)
From the results section of the paper:
“Can we detect a warming surge yet?
Continuous and discontinuous models were fitted to all annual GMST series (see Methods). Model fits and timings of any found changepoints are listed in Table 1 and illustrated in Fig. 1.
For the continuous model, a single changepoint is detected near 1970 in all datasets (Fig. 1a). Similarly, we find one changepoint in all datasets for the discontinuous models (Fig. 1b).
While the timings detected are slightly earlier for the discontinuous models, both cases do not indicate any changes in trend after the 1970s. “
So, no change in trend of mean global surface temperatures for the last 53 years – more than half a century. Note, changes in climate need to be reviewed over rolling 35-year periods. That is the metric for measuring climate change – not a few years, 35 years.
Onwards!!!
"A LIAR"
Hi Peter.
It seems that the old dictum about lies is in play regarding GW/CC.
They repeat it often enough that the majority seem to believe it as true.
Net Zero has all the hallmarks of a cult.
Even worse, it is the most extreme apocalyptic cult in history. If they get their way, billions of humans will perish. And the vast majority of humans will be forced down into chronic energy scarcity, a terrible place to be.
As with the C19 juggernaut, truth seems to just bounce off the climate alarmists. Again, cult-like behaviour. And again, Lockstep as though stage-managed from a single point.
Perhaps a mass awakening will see the insanity stopped. See their Agenda abandoned in disgrace. See that single point razed forever and The Monster vanquished.
But it isn't going to stop itself.
Peace.
I’ve always said computers can’t think. We’ve all already known this except the youth they are scaring to death.