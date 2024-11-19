Here is a half hour update on the trial of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (h/t Mr. Skylight).

Human Rights? No, Thanks! - The Füllmich Case

“On the 37th day of the trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, events took an unexpected turn. As this trial nears its end, a case that had already been dismissed by the fifth chamber due to further fraud allegations was reopened following an appeal by the public prosecutor's office.

Today, all motions for evidence were rejected, including the request to lift the self-reading procedure and read everything aloud in the courtroom.

Attorney Siemund at least compensated for the shortcomings of the self-reading procedure for this day by reading aloud the rejected motions for evidence.

One of the key issues raised during this trial were allegations of torture, which continue to be a central focus. Present on site was another human rights organization, United for Freedom, which is also monitoring the trial against Dr. Walter Weber.”

To me, this looks like the court is following instructions from those in the German government who were exposed by the release of the RKI files – which confirmed the “discovery proceedings” that Dr Fuellmich revealed during his hundreds of hours of receiving testimony from well qualified medical and scientific professionals – including Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, who was subjected to similar political persecution via the Germa law courts.

The trial is, ostensibly, about other things. As per Brave AI here:

“… articles mention allegations of embezzlement and political motivations behind his arrest, but there is no concrete evidence of a criminal conviction.

One article mentions that Fuellmich was charged with “sedition”, “insults”, and “hatred”, but it does not specify the outcome of the trial or whether he has been found guilty.”

The trial is held in secret with no public attendance allowed.

“No charges, no conviction and no sentencing” has all the hallmarks of political victimisation and vendetta.

The RKI files reveal that the “unrelated” work done by Fuellmich are the real motivation for deferring a court decision and the torture of Fuellmich is an intentional act to permanently silence him – by killing him – pre-meditated murder, disguised as “the legal process”.

Four months solitary confinement and one year’s detention BEFORE trial is beyond the pale.

One is reminded of Jake Lang, detained without trial for four years, much of it in solitary, for alleged J6 offences.

Grman politicians are guilty of crimes against humanity ad are desperately trying to hide their guilt.

To these politicians, Dr Fuellmich is a witness that needs to be silenced – the German government is trying to do this – permanently.

