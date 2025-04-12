Yesterday, I posted this article:

Global extra deaths during the C19 scamdemic and since the roll-out of the toxic and experimental mRNA injections - up to end 2024

Which should have led readers to ask the question “If SARS-COV2 was not responsible for the extra deaths, what was?”

The first year of the pandemic saw 2 million “official” deaths “diagnosed” with a faulty RT-PCR test that produced more than 90% false readings and was not intended to be used as a diagnostic tool for infectiousness.

Extra deaths in 2020 on a global basis came to around 11 million.

Was this the effect of NOT testing people – notwithstanding the inaccurate RT-PCR test?

Or were the extra deaths a direct result of lockdowns, especially in the third world where near starvation conditions existed – and access to medicine was severely impacted by lockdowns on global transit.

There were 9 million people who just gave up on life and did not receive help.

Here is the table from the article, by year:

Yu can see the lap in deaths from 2019 to 2020 and its maintenance at higher levels since 2020.

56 million deaths in 2020, up to 68 million in 2021 – and staying at around 78 million for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The pandemic was declared over in May 2023 in the US – which leaves the whole of 2024 as unaffected by C19 – the “official” death toll was in the hundreds of thousands globally.

Which implies that an extra 13 million people (89 million in 2024 – 56-57 million in 2019) extra deaths from something else.

My conspiracy hypothesis is this.

In 2020, of the 2 million dead with C19 “present”, there were less than a half a million genuine “cases”. The extra 11-12 million people died from government measures – that caused preventable bacterial infections.

Th same logic can be applied to 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 – with the C19 injections serving to exacerbate “death by government”.

In 2024, compared to 2019, there were an extra 12-13 million deaths – diagnosed as resulting from mostly circulatory, rather than respiratory conditions which were prevalent in 2020.

These are deaths resulting from injections that have been assigned to other causes.

The arguments are nuanced and center around the plausible deniability of th makes f the injections and a “cone of silence” applied by all concerned – including social media.

Laughably, the “knee-jerkers” of LinkedIn removed that post from my feed, so that only I could view it. What is the difference between that and complete removal from the platform of the post? Such is th logic in common use on that platform They probably thought they were being nice!

See what you think.

Did government lockdowns kill an extra 9 million people world-wide in 2020 and then kill an extra 38 million people since?

Or did they clearly act to save mankind from a deadly pandemic?

Questions such as these are clearly beyond the shiny pans at the WHO and the UN who can only rail about their impotence as a gang of misguided ex-wannabe-hippies!

