Worth a read, here’s the opening paragraphs:
“One aspect of the unfolding Omniwar is the weaponisation of the food and water supplies. In some respects, this has been going on for a long time, but since 2020 there have been some new and troubling developments.
What van Hamelen (2022) calls the Great Poisoning has been taking place for decades, e.g. through:
· high-fructose corn syrup commonly used in processed foods and soft drinks (Nur Bulbul et al., 2024);
· widely used additives such as the sweetener aspartame, which was recently classified as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” (WHO, 2023);
· the presence of glyphosate, used in Roundup weedkiller and labelled as a “probable human carcinogen” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015, in 80% of urine samples taken from U.S. children and adults (Gillam, 2022);
· inorganic micro- and nanosized contaminants in food that are non-biodegradable, toxic, and without nutritional value (Gatti et al., 2009); and
· fluoride in the drinking water of certain jurisdictions, which has “potential to cause major adverse human health problems” (Peckham & Awofoso, 2014).
Rising obesity and sickness levels in Western societies almost certainly have something to do with this gradual poisoning of the population.
Since 2020, however, food has been weaponized in new ways. There is a war against farmers, e.g. through the “European Green Deal,” which places extreme regulations on farmers, forcing many out of business (Vanheuckelom, 2023; van Hamelen, 2023).
In China, 100 million farmers were moved off the land, while more and more food is grown inside giant greenhouses (Wood, 2023). In England, “rewilding” policies are reducing the amount of land available for agriculture, and farmers are being offered lump sum payments to leave their land (Beck, 2024). As one observer summarises the situation, “Small farmers everywhere are under attack and only massive conglomerates are able to survive, but the quality of their production is inferior and so is the health of those that consume it” (Patrick, n.d.).
Meanwhile, Bill Gates and Ted Turner, both known eugenicists who call for global depopulation, have become the first and second largest owners of farmland in the United States (Shapiro, 2021; Scribner, 2022). Gates and the World Economic Forum promote genetically modified, lab-grown food in place of natural food such as red meat (Whiting, 2020).
At Davos, the Siemens AG Chairman, Jim Hagemann, called for a billion people to stop eating meat to help with the “innovation of food systems" (cited in Lanum, 2023). The WEF disgustingly promotes eating insects as an alternative to red meat (Hubert, 2021), and the EU has approved crickets and mealworms for human consumption. Perhaps the idea is to make synthetic meat seem attractive by comparison.”
I am very suspicious as to the full reason that seeming hundreds (if not more) commercial food products now contain Rapeseed Oil (Canola) which was formerly used as a light machine oil in WW2 and before better performing synthetic oils were developed. When that market ended it seems to have been fed to people instead, obviously for the profit, but I fear also because it is very unhealthy to consume it.
Hi Peter,
About six months ago, I wrote four different food companies in Canada inquiring as to whether they could guarantee that none of their meat or fowl was injected with mRNA vaccines. That included McDonald’s, Walmart, and two others.
As I recall, I got acknowledgements from most of them, but then full radio silence.
This was not comforting because I have read several places that the vaccine producers are pushing mRNA vaccines for farm animals.
If we had any competent governments, they would ban these toxic and ineffective vaccines across-the-board, that is for humans and animals.
I wrote every Alberta MLA, including the Premier and all the cabinet ministers on January 8, 2021 and strongly advised them to not deploy these vaccines, based on the high-risk/low-reward Equation.
High-risk because it takes 10 years, not 10 months to produce a safe vaccine.
Low-reward because as I published on March 21, 2020 the Covid illness was only fatal to the very elderly and infirm.
For this reason, I stated that the lockdowns were entirely unjustified for the general population who were at low risk. Six months later, world experts published their identical Great Barrington Declaration.
Alberta physicians practiced competent early treatment in 2020 and we had no excess deaths well-past July 1, 2020, the end of the first COVID-19 flu season. That observation, independently verified by Denis Rancourt and team in other countries, led us both to independently conclude that there was no real pandemic. To have a real pandemic, you have to have a significant increase in the death rate and that did not happen in 2020 in a number of venues that practiced competent early treatment .
In the United States, there were ~560,000 excess deaths In 2020, caused by incompetent late treatment, Remdesivir to destroy liver and kidneys, and ventilators to finish them off. Hospitals received ~$30,000 for each such medical murder.
Almost the entire death toll attributed by the authorities to the COVID-19 virus was actually caused by false public hysteria by governments and health authorities, late incompetent treatment, and especially the toxic COVID-19 vaccines.
That death toll now totals about 20 million in the western world and it is far from over. Including countries where we have little or no data such as India, China and Russia, that death toll probably doubles.
I dictated this note so please excuse any typos.
Best regards, Allan MacRae