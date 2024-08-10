I am unable to cross-post this article:

(100) Weaponisation of the Food and Water Supplies (substack.com)

Worth a read, here’s the opening paragraphs:

“One aspect of the unfolding Omniwar is the weaponisation of the food and water supplies. In some respects, this has been going on for a long time, but since 2020 there have been some new and troubling developments.

What van Hamelen (2022) calls the Great Poisoning has been taking place for decades, e.g. through:

· high-fructose corn syrup commonly used in processed foods and soft drinks (Nur Bulbul et al., 2024);

· widely used additives such as the sweetener aspartame, which was recently classified as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” (WHO, 2023);

· the presence of glyphosate, used in Roundup weedkiller and labelled as a “probable human carcinogen” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015, in 80% of urine samples taken from U.S. children and adults (Gillam, 2022);

· inorganic micro- and nanosized contaminants in food that are non-biodegradable, toxic, and without nutritional value (Gatti et al., 2009); and

· fluoride in the drinking water of certain jurisdictions, which has “potential to cause major adverse human health problems” (Peckham & Awofoso, 2014).

Rising obesity and sickness levels in Western societies almost certainly have something to do with this gradual poisoning of the population.

Since 2020, however, food has been weaponized in new ways. There is a war against farmers, e.g. through the “European Green Deal,” which places extreme regulations on farmers, forcing many out of business (Vanheuckelom, 2023; van Hamelen, 2023).

In China, 100 million farmers were moved off the land, while more and more food is grown inside giant greenhouses (Wood, 2023). In England, “rewilding” policies are reducing the amount of land available for agriculture, and farmers are being offered lump sum payments to leave their land (Beck, 2024). As one observer summarises the situation, “Small farmers everywhere are under attack and only massive conglomerates are able to survive, but the quality of their production is inferior and so is the health of those that consume it” (Patrick, n.d.).

Meanwhile, Bill Gates and Ted Turner, both known eugenicists who call for global depopulation, have become the first and second largest owners of farmland in the United States (Shapiro, 2021; Scribner, 2022). Gates and the World Economic Forum promote genetically modified, lab-grown food in place of natural food such as red meat (Whiting, 2020).

At Davos, the Siemens AG Chairman, Jim Hagemann, called for a billion people to stop eating meat to help with the “innovation of food systems" (cited in Lanum, 2023). The WEF disgustingly promotes eating insects as an alternative to red meat (Hubert, 2021), and the EU has approved crickets and mealworms for human consumption. Perhaps the idea is to make synthetic meat seem attractive by comparison.”

End of extract.

Click the link if this has given you a “taste” for more!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan