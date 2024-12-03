Well, it’s out – a 577-page document that points out the failings of government during the scamdemic.

For those of us with eyes open, it contains a few false statements, but on the whole, it represents thousands of hours of work by politicians commenting on the acts of other politicians attempting to get to the bottom of a scam.

Here’s the 41-page press release that contains a summary of findings:

One obvious falsehood is this:

“OPERATION WARP SPEED: President-elect Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — which encouraged the rapid development and authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine — was highly successful and helped save millions of lives.”

Operation Warp Speed did not save millions of lives. The injections killed close to 750,000 Americans and did nothing – and were not designed – to prevent infection or transmission.

Trump desperately needs to listen to those voices with evidence of this and the lethal harms caused by Operation Warp Speed.

The report studiously avoids the evidence of extra and excess mortality as revealed in charts like this from here:

The increase in the population rate of death is obvious but not attributed to cause in the report – a complete and utter failure in accountability.

The actual number of extra deaths was over 2 million by 2023 and has continued in 2024 – hopefully at lower levels.

I am reminded of one of my first articles on SubStack in August 2022.

There has been much subsequent analysis veer the last two years, but the ball-park remains intact – dependent on the number of deaths in India from the 2.2 billion Oxford/AstraZeneca designed shots and vaxx deaths from the more than 3 billion traditional” injections given in China the global death toll from the coordinated global government’s response is of the order of 20 million dead – and likely several hundred million seriously vaxx damaged.

Around 750,000 deaths in the US directly from the experimental modified mRNA injections and close to 4 million seriously injured with life threatening conditions.

There is no mention of the basic premise of instruction the body to manufacture the spike protein as a cure for a disease caused by, drum roll, the spike protein!!!

I liken this to injecting people with an instruction to manufacture the proteins in snake bite so they can become immune from – drum roll – snake bite!

On top of this, the injuries from the injections are not discussed in detail – there will be at least 5 times the number of serious and severe vaxx injuries as deaths.

Instead, we come to another falsehood on page 318 of 557:

“PCR test kits that were widely regarded as the gold standard for accuracy and sensitivity.1079 These efforts addressed the early shortages that had hampered public health official’s initial testing strategy and helped ensure that supply could meet rising demand:”

The PCR test was bogus to begin with, the cycle thresholds were set too high, healthy people were tested and massive numbers of false positives were generated accordingly – thus perpetuating the myth of a scamdemic.

Clinical trials are mentioned several times, but only in the context of general failings, not specific outcomes from the trials that should have signalled a halt to the roll-out of the experimental modified mRNA injections. They were an experiment, not a “proven” treatment, AND THEY FAILED THE EXPERIMENT.

, nr the post marketing authorisation report ended on 28 February 2021 with 1,223 deaths and a likely under reporting factor of, probably, more than 100.

We have this comment on page 3 of 41 in the Press Release

“FINDING: The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is Insufficient and Not Transparent.”

No shit, Sherlock!

There is this common on page 374– which questions that voracity of the claim of millions of lives saved:

“Aside from these severe consequences, the scientific basis of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates was highly questionable. COVID-19 mandates ignored natural immunity, stratification of risk from the virus,

risk of adverse events from the vaccine,

as well as the fact that the vaccines don’t prevent the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, as the Select Subcommittee has established in previous hearings, federal health officials consistently overstated the power of the vaccines and deepening political divides with statements like “the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”1307 This is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s guidance and policies straying far outside boundaries of the available evidence while proudly proclaiming they were “following the science.”1308 For them, “because I told you so” was good enough.

There is this comment on clinical trials on page 334 of 557:

“Other officials also made false or misleading statements about COVID-19 vaccines. On March 29, 2021, during an appearance on the Rachel Maddow Show, Dr. Walensky claimed that CDC data indicated that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials but it’s also in the real-world data.”1135 On April 1, 2021, a CDC spokesperson walked back Dr. Walensky’s assertions in a comment to The New York Times.”

There is no environmental impact assessment in the report.

Ball-parking the number of masks made and disposed of by 300 million Americans using 3 masks a week for 3 years we get 140 BILLON masks – probably the same number of wet wipes.

Consider, for the US alone, there’s all the protective equipment from gloves, gowns, plastic screens from supermarkets to classrooms, the millions of gallons of bleach and cleaning fluids – not to mention the paint used to draw lots of circles and the woodwork required to make sure everyone was 6 feet apart in TV studios and film sets. The manufacturing and disposal of around seven hundred million syringes and well over a billion test kits (by end 2022 when records of the use of test kits were discontinued0.

All the packaging, the metal components, the use of hydrocarbons in the plastics – all of it. How much environmental damage did this do

There is a comment on the actions of the federal Reserve who abandoned the maxim that inflation is a monetary phenomenon and instead, under Yellen, printed money that caused inflation that made food more expensive. Thanks for nothing – as if the massive money printing by the Federal government was not sufficient when it blew out the fiscal deficit and piled on trillions of debt – for no good reason – as part of the scam to defraud taxpayers.

What we have experienced is a giant fraud.

Onwards!!!

