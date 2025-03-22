A while ago, I posted this:

After watching this 49-minute video, I thought I would play with some umbers and dive a little deeper.

First Mosque to be Built in the Lake District + 1 MILLION Foreigners Receiving Benefits & More!

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade | Arab News

“LONDON: The Muslim population of the UK has risen 44 percent in a decade, according to the latest census figures published by the Office for National Statistics. Of the country’s total population, 6.5 percent — 3.9 million people — are adherents of Islam.”

If the Moslem population continues to increase at that 44% rate per decade, there will be 17 million Moslems in the UK in 40 years!

Th UK has an “Islamification” problem!

Th Marxist Labour government has seized on this front and is embarked on a path of appeasement - testing out “blasphemy laws”, attacking “Islamophobia” and turning a blind eye to the Jewish component of “antisemitism”.

Member that the UK is governed by a political party that garnered just 30% of the electorate and Lond is already experiencing the “reach” of Sunni Islam - per Brave AI:

“Sadiq Khan is a practicing Muslim, and he was born into a Sunni Muslim family. His grandparents migrated from Lucknow in the United Provinces, British India, to Pakistan following the partition of India in 1947, and his parents are Sunni Muslims who moved to London from Pakistan in 1968.”

“According to the latest available data from the 2021 Census, 1,012,823 people in London identified as Muslim, representing 12.4% of London's population. However, for the year 2020, the estimate was approximately 1,280,000 Muslims living in London.”

Sunni Moslems are a powerful voting bloc.

Thousands of Christian churches are being converted or torn down, whilst mosques are being erected - some with minarets - with the call to prayer being sung from minarets - as opposed to church bells that do the same.

The UK is absorbing Islam and has given up on its Christian faith, assuming that Islam - as a religion, t a political movement - will not dominate politics.

From Brave AI:

“According to various studies, about four-in-ten Muslims attend religious services at least weekly, and a similar share say they perform five daily prayers (salah).”

“… the Church of England data indicates that average Sunday attendance in 2019 was 600,000 adults, or fewer than 1% of the population.”

So, around 1.5 million Moslems and 0.6 million Christians attend weekly.

What kind of Moslems - of Sunni and Shia sects are they in the UK - per Brave AI:

“The predominant Muslim sect in the United Kingdom is Sunni Islam.”

Which leads to predominantly Sunni states globally:

Shia Muslims make up 10-13% of the global Muslim population, while Sunnis constitute about 85-90% of the world's Muslims.”

“ Algeria : Sunni Islam is the state religion, with about 99% of the population practicing it.

Afghanistan : Sunni Islam is the dominant religion, with a significant minority of Shia Muslims.

Egypt : Sunni Islam is the religion of the state, with around 90% of the population being Sunni.

Jordan : Sunni Islam is the official religion, with around 95% of the population being Sunni.

Saudi Arabia : Sunni Islam is the official religion, with around 90% of the population being Sunni.

Syria : Sunni Muslims constitute around 74% of the population.

Turkey : Sunni Islam is the dominant religion, with around 70-85% of the population being Sunni.

Yemen : Sunni Islam is the dominant religion, with around 55-60% of the population being Sunni.

Iraq : Although Iraq has a significant Shia population, the majority of the country is still Sunni.

Somalia : Sunni Islam is the dominant religion, with around 99% of the population being Sunni.

Pakistan is predominantly Sunni , with about 90% of the Muslim population being Sunni Muslims.1 Shias make up around 10% of the Muslim population in Pakistan.

Bangladesh is predominantly Sunni, with a small Shia community residing in urban areas.”

“Shia Islam is the official religion in Iran, where Shia Muslims make up the majority of the population.”

Mostly Sunni.

“… it is generally understood that both Sunni and Shia Muslims adhere to the principle that Islamic law (Sharia) should take precedence over national laws, especially in matters of personal status, family law, and religious practices.

This belief is rooted in the fundamental tenets of Islam, which hold that the Quran and the Sunnah (the practices and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad) are the ultimate sources of guidance and law.”

So, what are the religious beliefs that will be imposed on the UK from the rise of Sunni Islamic beliefs?

Right now, in the UK, this lies at the heart of the “two-tier justice system” being practised by the police, judiciary and political parties.

There are key differences between Christianity and Sunni Islam faiths.

There is Halal meat - per Brave AI:

“The process of halal slaughter involves cutting the animal's throat with a sharp knife to minimize suffering, ensuring the animal is hung upside down and allowed to bleed dry, and that Allah's name is pronounced during the slaughter.”

Not the way that Brits slaughter their livestock!

Then there is the mutilation of female genitals - FGM.

“The age at which female genital mutilation (FGM) is practiced varies among Sunni Muslim communities and can occur at different stages of childhood.

Some communities perform the procedure on infants, while others may wait until the girl is older, sometimes just before marriage.

There is no specific age mandated by religious texts or authorities for FGM in Sunni Islam.

The practice is not required by Islam and is considered neither obligatory nor prohibited by mainstream Islamic scholars. However, certain Sunni schools of thought, such as Shafi'i, Hanafi, and Hanbali, have historically considered FGM a virtue or recommended practice, leading to its continuation in some communities.”

How many Sunni Muslims in the UK are or have been “FGM’ed”? Who knows - mot the sort of question that would be asked or intelligently answered. How different is this from circumcision of males?

How about first cousin marriages - Per Brave AI?

“First cousin marriages are allowed in both Sunni and Shia Islam. According to Islamic law, the list of prohibited marriages does not include cousins, making such marriages permissible.”

Compared to the US from here:

“The laws governing the marriage of first cousins vary widely, with 25 states prohibiting such unions and 19 states permitting them. Some states allow first-cousin marriages under certain conditions, such as being over a certain age or being unable to have children. In Illinois, first cousins can marry only if both parties are 50 or older, or if one party is infertile.”

It is the eights of women that are most problematic - from Brave AI:

“… Sunni law is generally more restrictive regarding women's rights, such as in inheritance and testimony, where women's rights are often less favorable compared to men. However, the interpretation and application of these laws can vary widely depending on the social and cultural context.”

“While both Sunni and Shia Muslims acknowledge the spiritual equality of men and women, their interpretations of Islamic law and practices can lead to differing views on women's rights. Shiites have a more favorable attitude towards women compared to Sunnis, partly due to the prominent role of figures like Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, who is revered as a role model for women in Shiism.”

We have all read about the brutalization of women in Afghanistan.

“UNICEF has urged the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan to lift the ban on girls' secondary education as the new school year begins without girls for a third consecutive year. The ban has deprived over 2.2 million girls of their right to education, and if it persists until 2030, more than four million girls will be deprived of education beyond primary school.”

Then there is the wearing of concealing clothes - per Brave AI:

“In Saudi Arabia, while there is no legal mandate to wear an abaya or hijab, it is recommended to dress modestly out of respect for local customs if you are visiting, which includes covering shoulders and knees and potentially carrying a chiffon hijab when visiting religious sites. This means that the wearing of the hijab is not prescribed by law but is strongly encouraged as a cultural norm.”

“In Sunni Islam, women are generally expected to be accompanied by a male relative, known as a mahram, when they venture outdoors. This practice is rooted in cultural traditions and interpretations of Islamic law, rather than being explicitly mandated by the Quran. The requirement for a mahram varies widely across different regions and communities, with some places enforcing it strictly and others allowing more freedom for women to move about independently.”

The treatment of Sunni women is illegal in the UK and the West - two-tier justice means this is allowed in the UK.

And lastly, LGBTQ++ - from Brave AI:

“In Sunni Islamic law, the punishment for homosexual acts varies among different schools of thought.

The Hanbalites, the most severe among Sunni schools, insist on capital punishment for anal sex in all cases.

Other schools generally restrict punishment to flagellation with or without banishment, unless the culprit is muhsan (Muslim free married adult).

The methods of capital punishment recommended by different schools include stoning (Hanbali, Maliki), the sword (some Hanbalites and Shafiites), or leaving it to the court to choose between several methods, including throwing the culprit off a high building (Shiite).”

Sunnis will dominate swing politics in the UK in the next decade and will dominate politics in the next four to five decades. The UK better get ready for a change.

Onwards!!!