Let’s take a look at how Islam is a young and growing share of the world’s population - whilst most regions are experiencing the aging of their populations.

According to Brave AI “As of 2025, there are over 2.04 billion Muslims in the world, making Islam the second-largest religion after Christianity.”

Around a quarter of the world’s 8 billion population.

Here’s some data on the Moslem population in the EU - which has long seen the “merging” of Christianity and Islam.

“The concentration of Muslim populations varies across the European Union (EU). According to the Pew Research Center, the number of Muslims in Europe is projected to rise from just over 25 million in 2016 to between 35 million and 75 million by 2050, representing an increase from around five percent to a figure ranging from 7.5 percent to 14 percent of the continent's overall population.”

“In some countries, the Muslim share of the population is higher. For instance, in France and Germany, which have the largest Muslim populations in Europe, the numbers are significant.4 Additionally, Cyprus has the highest share of Muslims in the EU, largely due to the Turkish Cypriot community in the north of the island.”

Speaking of Turkey:

“As of 2024, the Muslim population in Turkey is approximately 84,400,000.” That is out of a Turkish population of around 88 million.

Other notable Moslem populations:

“ Albania : Islam is the predominant religion, with around 50-55% of the population being Muslim.1

Bosnia and Herzegovina : Around 51% of the population is Muslim.3

France: Has the largest Muslim population in Europe, with significant concentrations in cities like Paris and Marseille.”

“Russia: Home to a significant Muslim population, with about 10.14% of the total population being Muslim. Russia has a population of around 144 million.

Now for the USA.

“As of 2025, the estimated number of Muslims in the United States is about 4.5 million people. This figure represents approximately 1.34% of the total U.S. population.”

There is a huge difference in the predominance of Islam in the US and Europe - how about on other continents.

The increasing dominance of Moslems in the US occurs when Moslems concentrate.

The Islamization Of American Towns: New Jersey's First Islamic City Is A Warning

“This pro-Palestine event was spearheaded by left-wing Mayor Andre Sayegh, Islamic Councilmen Shahin Khalique, MD Forid Uddin, and Ibrahim Omar, and Islamic Deputy Mayor Raed Odeah--leaders who have made catering to Islamic interests a defining feature of their governance. The event's oversized crescent moon, publicly displayed for 30 days, is not about Ramadan--it is a symbol of Islamic political dominance in America.”

We have seen the supporters of the designated terrorist organisation Hamas with their banners in New York, Chicago and university campuses such as those at Columbia University.

Here is a link to a website that encourages donations to Palestine and its cause:

It has things like:

No doubt Ilhan Omar bin Laden and other “goon squad” members are active!

“There are an estimated 17 to 25 million Muslims in China, which is less than 2 percent of the total population.”

China has around the same percentage Muslim population as the USA.

“According to various sources, the number of Muslims in South America is over four million, with significant concentrations in Brazil and Argentina. Specifically, there are more than 1.5 million Muslims in Brazil and around 700,000 in Argentina.”

The population of Brazil is 213 million and Argentina is 46 million. “As of 2020, Mexico had a Muslim population of 7,982 people.” Out of a population of 132 million. Somewhat limited!

“As of 2024, the Muslim population in Africa is estimated to be around 40% of the total population, with Nigeria having the largest Muslim population in Africa, with around 105 million people belonging to an Islamic denomination.”

“As of 2020, there are approximately 1.3 billion Muslims in Asia. This constitutes about 62% of the world's Muslim population. Asia hosts the world's top 4 largest domestic Muslim populations, starting with Indonesia at 12.7% of the world's Muslim population, followed by Pakistan at 11.1%, India at 10.9%, and Bangladesh at 9.2%.”

The top 4 countries, Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh accounting for 44% of the world’s 2 billion Moslems.

“According to the data, several countries in the Middle East have significant Muslim populations. For instance, Egypt has a Muslim population of 94,776,004, and Iran has a Muslim population of 82,000,000.”

“According to the World Population Review, the percentage of Muslims in the UK in 2024 is 5.86%. This translates to approximately 4.13 million Muslims in the UK, considering the total population of the UK.”

Let’s zoom in a little on London.

“As of 2024, London is known for its diverse population, with nearly 40% of all residents being foreign-born, giving it the second-highest immigrant population in the world.”

According to the latest data, there are approximately 607,000 Muslims in London, which is about 8.5% of the city's general population of around 7,172,000.”

The UK is discussing the introduction of “blasphemy laws” that attempt to control Islamophobia - but have no intention of reciprocating the same laws on the Christian dominated country. Two-tier justice!

There are a number oof “friction points” around the world. The BBC covers the plight of Christians in the now defunct country of Syria:

Syria's beleaguered Christians - BBC News

I have covered some of the violence in the Congo:

(100) Congo in the news again - this time in the north-west of the country- mystery disease kills in 48 hours with a 12.5% fatality rate

JD Vance warned the EU of the acts of violence caused by those “radicalized” by Islam in the EU - Frace and Germany are amongst those EU countries that have suffered. The internet is replete with such acts in all EU countries and the UK.

EU countries have recognised the failure of DEI - it has failed,

The point is this.

Moslems populations are younger and have bigger families than Christian countries. Thy will make up an increasing share of the electorates and in a few short decades will dominate politics - globally.

Moslems tend not to integrate with the countries they travel to. The chances of Moslems adapting their religion to one which embraces the key tenets of other countries is slim to none.

The appeasers of Islam in the UK’s governing Labour Party should take note and make sure that any laws thy pass around Islamophobia are reciprocated across all regions.

Are Cries of "Islamophobia" Being Used by Angela Rayner to Introduce Blasphemy Laws into the UK? - https://eutoday.net

written by gary cartwright February 7, 2025

“A proposal by Labour Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to establish a 16-person council to develop an official Government definition of Islamophobia has sparked intense debate in the UK.

The proposal echoes a call by Labour MP Tahir Ali who in November of last year called for the introduction of blasphemy laws prohibiting the desecration of religious texts and figures revered in Abrahamic religions.

While the initiative is framed as an effort to tackle discrimination against Muslims, critics argue that such measures pose a significant risk to freedom of expression and academic inquiry.”

