“Ruhakana Sentenced

Axel Ruhakana, 18, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 52 years after pleading guilty to the murder of three girls and attempted murder of ten others during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

The sentencing hearing took place on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Liverpool Crown Court, where Ruhakana was removed from the dock twice for shouting that he felt ill. The judge expressed regret at not being able to impose a whole life sentence due to Ruhakana being nine days short of his 18th birthday at the time of the crime.

Ruhakana’s sentence has been referred to the Law Officers under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, who have 28 days to consider whether to refer it to the Court of Appeal.

Of course, this is an horrific tragedy, but so is this:

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

And then there are hundreds of thousands dead and injured by the experimental C19 injections.

I wonder what security measures will b take to prevent the random acts of al Qaeda terrorists.

Maybe arm the adults of any similar activity – and in schools. – or eve organisers of party’s and concerts. Even Sunday services. When you import or allow millions of migrant beggars into your country, there are consequences you must cater for.

Of course, the indigenous population produces a number of nut jobs who go crazy on killing sprees – are there a significantly higher number of murderous nut jobs after large scale immigration? I would say yes, based on the last ten years in Europe and the UK.

Those poor little girls...

Onwards!

