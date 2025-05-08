Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
17m

It’s appalling that even after all the numerous studies from all over the world they still insist on getting the dangerous jab!

Norman Gilmore
24m

Well that’s a Bugger Big Pharma’s Obscene Profits will Drop and their Conscienceless CEO want get his BONUSES .

