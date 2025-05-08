From here:

NHS issues urgent vaccination warning for millions | UK | News | Express.co.uk

“England’s top doctor has appealed for those eligible to get their spring Covid jabs, as he warned “we cannot let the recent sunshine fool us”. Some 7.3 million people are eligible for a booster vaccination in this round. Three million have received jabs since the rollout began last month.

With six weeks to go, the health service is urging those at highest risk of severe illness to come forward. Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “Covid-19 is not just a winter illness and we cannot let the recent sunshine fool us into thinking it is no longer a threat.”

You read that right.

The head quack of the NHS says 7.3 million English people are eligible to risk their lives and their short- and long-term health, but only 3 million “vulnerable” English people have decided to risk it.

3 million #injcted with toxins out of 7.3 million considered “vulnerable”!!!

Out of a population in England of 56.5 million according to the 2021 Census.

Why isn’t anyone charging this vaxx Nazi with attempted murder and battery assault????

Better to take the cure than the injection!

(100) Calling out around the world, are you ready for a brand-new treat (ment)? Obliterate the spike!

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!