Headlines are emerging with greater frequency in the MSM: like these:

Keir Starmer's unpopularity hits Labour's grassroots

“In local by-elections, Labour is now polling at just 24.8 per cent, fractionally ahead of the Tories on 23.7 per cent, says the respected Election Maps UK website.”

“Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice, of Strathclyde University, said Labour was paying the price for not being honest with voters during the election campaign.”

I beg to differ. Aside from the incompetence and corruption that Labour has engaged in, it is enacting its manifesto published all the way back in April 2024 (scoot halfway down to the Labour manifesto comment).

Out of the frying pan, into the fire – the UK is about to swap a bunch of experienced incompetents for a bunch of inexperienced incompetents

The chattering classes on social media podcasts are, rightly, hammering the incompetence and corruption on display.

It is all well and good highlighting the obvious, but it’s absolutely necessary not to lose sight of the hundreds of billions of costs being imposed on Brits (“net zero”, “vaccines” and illegal immigration) as well as the millions in obvious corruption and incompetence.

Another headline

Labour civil war erupts as Keir Starmer branded 'liar' for 'attack on working class’s

“In the by-election the Conservatives got 35% of the vote, Reform 30% and Labour just 28%.”

An election result from a local Council – not a national Parliamentary seat.

“"He lied to us all to get elected and does not deserve to be the leader of the Labour Party. Good, honest councillors will lose their seats because of Keir Starmer's actions and his attack on working-class people.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel (“from accounts” Reeves has just started enacting the transfer of wealth from the private to the public sector – most notable through a whopping 40 billion grab from corporations via an increase in “Employer National Insurance” contributions (that will cost jobs and taxes) and inheritance tax hikes (that will cost 40% of the “estates” of the deceased starting in a few years’ time).

These tax hikes will NOT address the “status quo” of 80–100-billion-pound annual fiscal deficits or the national debt of 3 trillion pounds costing 120-150 billion pounds a year.

They are before the massive costs of building out “net zero” goals and 150,000 new homes a year for five years (costing around 50 billion pounds a year for the next five years).

The annual cost of illegal immigration is also not addressed. You might reasonably conclude that 150,000 new homes a year will eventually house 2 million illegal immigrants – who have invaded the UK over the last two decades. As it is, each of those 2 million illegal immigrants’ costs at least 25,000 pounds every year, EACH, – for housing, food, health and all the supporting services – taxis, legal and policing costs, and so on. All money handed out with no accounting and money denied to Brits in need of health treatments, poor housing and poverty – such as sleeping rough.

Another 50 billion pounds a year of immigrant criminals, rather that h poor and elderly in the UK.

Which brings us to UK Reform.

In my view, UK Reform has a hug task ahead o establish its credibility, It does have an opportunity to re-establish common sense policies – but -it needs a clear “living” manifesto in every policy area – from “net zero”, through immigration, education, health, judiciary, Ukraine, Trade, Sharia law – every government ministry.

And it needs to advertise this manifesto and distribute it as widely as possible. “Farage’s little blue book”.

It must have a plan to migrate the budgets of each ministry towards end goals AND it must have a bench of people who can transact the migration to the manifesto,

In pounds and pence – from the grass roots upwards.

Local candidates at the council and Parliamentary level must fully understand council budgets AND national budgets at the government ministry level.

I suggest that YK Reform needs to advocate for a reduction in the size of Parliament – to 400 seats AD the replacements of the House of Lords with a Senate of 100 – based on percentage of the electorate votes at the national party level.

The assets of the Royal family should clearly belong to the public and the Royal family as its caretakers/janitors.

So, a detailed alternative “UK Reform” Budget that itemises – from a zero-based budget perspective – what the future under UK Reform looks like – which can be directly compared to the status quo of Labour and Conservative budgets.

Onwards!!!

