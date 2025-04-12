Yep, you read that right. The IMO at the UN has decided to charge tax. It has never done this before. The tax is expected to raise US$30-40 billion dollars a year by 2030.

It is a “green tax” on global shipping that will lead directly into higher prices around the world for every product that is transported across the oceans and seas.

The proposal was made by unelected bureaucrats after a meeting in London.

“Yesterday, the United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (“IMO”) approved the first global carbon tax on shipping. The decision, made by a committee at the United Nations’ shipping talks held at its headquarters in London yesterday, marks the first time an entire global sector will be subjected to an international carbon pricing mechanism.”

“The tax mechanism includes two emissions thresholds. Ships that exceed a lower baseline will pay a $100 per tonne fee on that excess, while for emissions above a stricter threshold, the fee rises to $380 per tonne. Revenue from this tax is estimated at $30-40 billion by 2030.”

“The UN’s new fuel standard for ships and a global pricing mechanism for emissions (i.e., a tax) “will become mandatory for large ocean-going ships over 5,000 gross tonnage, which emit 85% of the total CO 2 emissions from international shipping,” IMO said in a press release. ”

“The effort by the IMO to impose a “carbon tax” on maritime shipping is raising alarm among critics for several reasons. The most significant concern, though, is that the unprecedented tax would allow the UN to raise money on its own, liberating it from dependence on its member governments for funding. That would dramatically transform the nature of the UN and what is euphemistically known as “global governance,” almost certainly forever.”

This is a useless tax that pursues emissions reductions that even if the CO2 lies are true, will have little to no effect on them.

“While the amount may be small to start with … it will establish a clear precedent for allowing the UN to start collecting tax funds from other sources as well. The tax could also easily be increased once the proverbial camel’s nose of global taxation is under the tent.”

“… by the climate change cult’s own dubious rationale, the UN’s scheme will not ensure sufficient emissions reductions and so is ineffective.

“The mechanism is expected to deliver just an 8 per cent reduction in absolute emissions by 2030,” the Independent reported. “Well below the IMO’s own target of 20 per cent.”

Who is the IMO and who is on the committee?

Secretary-General

“Mr. Arsenio Dominguez was elected Secretary-General of the Organization by the 129th session of the IMO Council in July 2023 for a four-year period beginning 1 January 2024. The election was endorsed by the IMO's Assembly at its 33rd session in December 2023.”

Been there just over a year!

It is, of course, infected with DEI crap:

Here’s a statement by a “green” lobbyist.

““Symbolically, it marks a shift towards strong global climate governance and sets a crucial precedent for pricing emissions in other sectors, like aviation,” Emma Fenton, senior director of climate diplomacy at Opportunity Green, said.”

It symbolizes the insanity of “inputs” to the fake climate science that denies facts in favour of easily disproved dogma.

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS and CO2 IS PLANT FOOD NOT A POLLUTANT!

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected)

(100) The 3 trillion trees on planet earth absorb twice as much CO2 as is emitted by man – so where is the increase in CO2 coming from? Maybe it’s from propaganda from a Cult?

The UN is filled with freaks intent on destroying everything that makes life worthwhile.

From huma trafficking, through supporting toxic injections to climate change hysteria and “net zero”.

If it was a horse, it would be shot.

“The United States did not participate in the negotiations, with the Trump administration rejecting efforts to impose economic measures based on fuel choice and threatening reciprocal measures if fees are charged. In addition to push back from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia also opposed the measure.

