Note that, even now, the C19 mRNA injections are “Emergency Use Authorized” and must be withdrawn if an alternative exists.

Both HCQ and Ivermectin ARE such alternatives. By not acting the FDA is guilty of wilful misconduct and a breach of the charter that governs its actions.

The paper cites actual treatments using the Zelenko protocol (RIP to the good doctor) that Has been improved upon by the McCullough protocol. It also cites the mere handfuls of deaths – not adjusted for those that would have died without C19 or any treatment protocols on the scene – amongst thousands of hospitalizations in Zelenko’s New York, in Texas and in France. Without comparing these vastly superior outcomes to the hospital protocols forced by the “medical authorities” from the WHO down through the US FDA and CDC plus every other countries equivalent.

Remember Dr. Zelenko’s protocol; came into existence just a few weeks after the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC pronounced FAKE) on 30 January 2020. Ivermectin was more widely found to be effective a few moths after HCQ.

Two months after the declaration of the PHEIC, every government in the world had been given their marching orders. “Shut everything down and wait for the experimental injections.”

HCQ has been used for decades and was part of previous pandemic preparedness before it was “outlawed” and ridiculed by the MSM and bogus “studies”.

Ivermectin has been strongly advocated by Dr Pierre Kory and his book “The War on Ivermectin” is a best seller – and has been made into a movie that tells the entire sordid story of how politics, big pharma and the MSM conspired to allow millions to die around the world, by NOT allowing its use.

The war on HCQ was just as sordid and was integral to pandemic planning for coronavirus AT THE TIME of the outbreak.

Both Ivermectin and HCQ are listed as “essential drugs” by the WHO, here and here., though neither is recommended In isolation or combination as a treatment for C19.

Neither is used in isolation – they are part of multi-drug treatment protocols. Eliquis – the Pfizer best seller – is included in the treatment protocols in the above linked article.

I confess when I see multi-drug treatments my mind zooms back to the nursery rhyme “I know an old lady who swallowed a fly … all the way up to swallowing a horse that killed her!

As a layman, I do worry that either the individual drugs In a protocol are working independently, or it is the interaction of these drugs that counters the interaction of the spike protein with existing treatments for existing non-C19 diseases and conditions – for existing non-C19 organ treatments.

Seems like quite the soup and the exact mechanisms of action may be being missed. But ,I am not a medic or a scientist and willingly yield to the experts with a track record of saving lives, rather than taking them!

Anyway, back to HCQ and its inclusion in treatment protocols.

From this 2005 article (h/t Pam)

Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread | Virology Journal | Full Text (biomedcentral.com)

Not HCQ, just CQ – “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread”

The British Empire used to drink copious amounts of gin and tonic – with the tonic containing a lot of quinine – an anti-malarial!

That 2005 study on chloroquine was 18 years ago. No doubt there are similar studies showing effectiveness so that it formed part of an evolving coronavirus pandemic response and was integrated into pandemic planning over the next decade or so.

Back to the actual pandemic response. Remember this from 2020?

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/06/17/health/hydroxychloroquine-national-stockpile/index.html

Good old CNN right? Part of the “Trusted News Initiative” a.k.a. the criminal cartel that censored cures and promoted harms – because, after all, only the mot truthful and expert MSM talking heads and reporters are qualified to prescribe medical treatments, right (/sarc).

“The federal government is stuck with 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine now that the US Food and Drug Administration has revoked permission for the drug to be distributed to treat coronavirus patients.”

“ … two major studies have found that the drug is ineffective against coronavirus. One of the studies, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, also showed that Covid patients who took the drug were more than twice as likely to suffer cardiac arrest.”

Also From March 2020:

What Happened to Hydroxychloroquine? FDA Revokes EUA | The People's Pharmacy (peoplespharmacy.com)

Trump said it was promising and maybe a game changer, so the MSM, the FDA and “studies” were constructed to trash it.

“We quoted Denise Hinton, Chief Scientist at the FDA:

“Based on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate may be effective in treating COVID-19, and that, when used under the conditions described in this authorization, the known and potential benefits of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate when used to treat COVID-19 outweigh the known and potential risks of such products.”

All that changed, of course, because of “studies” that dismissed HCQ as having any positive impact, despite the results from actual use on hospitalized patients. Those actual real world results were not in “studies” that were not “randomised and had no placebo. Real world data has no place in medicine or science!

Remember this from 2021?

https://www.newsweek.com/trump-says-us-has-stockpiled-29m-hydroxychloroquine-pills-amid-pandemic-it-may-not-work-then-1496232

Already down to a stockpile of 29 million doses? What happened to the other 34 million from 2020, were they used successfully or simply thrown in the bin?

And the reporters and talking heads on the MSM delighted in labelling it "bleach" and pushed out stories about a woman killing her husband with fish tank cleaner!

Even Ralph Baric - an instigator of C19 - knew HCQ worked in 2010

https://peterhalligan.substack.com/p/from-the-things-that-make-you-go-024

Published in 2010 with these authors: Aartjan J W te Velthuis 1, Sjoerd H E van den Worm, Amy C Sims, Ralph S Baric, Eric J Snijder, Martijn J van Hemert

Where are they now, I wonder?

The 2021 meta studies that argued against here:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-22446-z

“This collaborative meta-analysis of 28 published or unpublished RCTs, including 10,319 patients, shows that treatment with HCQ was associated with increased mortality in COVID-19 patients, and there was no benefit from treatment with CQ.

No differences were seen across subgroup analyses on patient setting, diagnosis confirmation, control type, publication status, or dose and the between-study heterogeneity was low. For CQ, the number of studies was too small to draw clear conclusions.”

28 RCT’s with 10,819 patients? Less than 400 on average in each RCT.

Compare that to the latest meta studies here:

https://c19hcq.org/

“HCQ for COVID-19 - 415 studies from 8,620 scientists 536,264 patients in 58 countries

· Statistically significant lower risk for mortality, hospitalization, recovery, cases, and viral clearance.

· 65%, 20% lower risk for early and late treatment CI 54-74%, 16-24%; 38, 267 studies

· 25% lower risk in 9 early treatment RCTs CI -18-52%

· 76% lower mortality in 16 early treatment studies CI 60-86%

76% reduction in mortality? How could the other meta analysis have missed that and why hasn’t the old meta study been updated for newer studies?

Lifesaving doses of HCQ were destroyed everywhere, check this out from Australia.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/13/five-million-doses-of-hydroxychloroquine-destroyed-after-stand-off-between-clive-palmer-and-government

“Five million doses of hydroxychloroquine imported by Clive Palmer were sent for destruction after a standoff with the commonwealth over who should take responsibility for a shipment sitting unclaimed in Melbourne airport.”

Note that the Phase 3 clinical study showed INCREASED mortality in the injected group of 22,000 odd people v placebo.

See page 13 of 51 here:

The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print (canadiancovidcarealliance.org)

The study/trial was a sham and perhaps an artifice with no relevance. Nonetheless it showed a 40% increase in mortality from 14 In the placebo to 20 in the injected group. It did not follow up subsequent deaths in the injected group – the placebo group was unblinded and the study invalidated.

Lastly, ever wonder why the number of C19 cases were never considered in the post marketing authorization report here:

reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf (phmpt.org)

Just the 42,000 reports with 1,223 deaths from 126 million doses shipped – (the actual number of doses ADMINISTERED was just over half that number of doses shipped – quite the difference in harm rate, right?

