(100) Th US Senate is about to increase annual Federal spending by $345 billion dollars to fund the Pentagon, the border and Coastguard

Well, the boys and girls in the Senate had an all-night party and decided to pass the bill authorising additional spending on defence, the wall and the coastguard, of money that the US does not have - an authority to beg for money from others, just like the illegal immigrants that have invaded the US over the decades,

The House controls the purse strings and new laws must be signed by Trump, not spending increases.

“The Senate's adoption is an early step in the process, which requires detailed work by committees to work out the details of spending, as well as of any offsets to help pay for the additional funds.”

“The budget resolution is at odds with the House's approach, and both chambers ultimately have to be on the same page to get the legislation across the finish line.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was the only Republican who did not vote for the Senate's resolution. He said he opposed a measure adding more than $300 billion to the deficit and argued instead Congress should be voting to approve more spending cuts.”

Maybe it’s all smoke and mirrors and this is a cover under which spending on these issues can be “fast-walked” once spending requirements become clear.

“Even Rand Paul did not suggest that there should be ZERO increase in spending - he offered the “olive branch” of transferring DOGE savings to pay for it.

