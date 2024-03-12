Note the title of the report reflects the cognitive dissonance on display at the most basic level. Nobody has been “immunized”. They have been injected with an experimental concoction that FAILED clinical trials for efficacy.

The excellent website DKSdata has done a deep dive on the Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) from the UK’s Yellow Card system for data up to 28 February 2024,

Here is a link to the report: ONS DATAWorkingNewData.xlsx (dksdata.com)

arrived at via here (h/t Lioness of Judah Ministry)

(100) David Dickson: UP TO 100% of COVID SHOT ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS IN 2024 ARE SERIOUS! (substack.com)

It has embedded links to these pages on the Yellow Card IDAPS reports for each C19 injection used in the UK.

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech monovalent | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna monovalent | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna bivalent | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

COVID-19 Vaccine Novavax | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

COVID-19 Vaccine - brand unspecified or not in routine use in the UK | Making medicines and medical devices safer (mhra.gov.uk)

Main page here: Pfizer and UK ONS DATA (dksdata.com)

You might find that there are no numbers displayed on the page. I found them by going to the print version tab on each page (about half-way down).

Here is a summary of the adverse events (not the reports which have multiple events within them.

Per the webpage here: Pfizer and UK ONS DATA (dksdata.com)

“ZERO AstraZeneca shots given since March 13, 2023 (only 2 doses since 2022, one on January 16th, 2023 and one on March 13th, 2023). Yet 108 deaths have been reported following AZ shots since the end of 2022. 33 DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN 2024 ALONE”

As far as doses by manufacturer are concerned this is not easily available:

“May 18th, 2023 the UK reported: 122 million - 151 million doses of the COVID vaccine had been administered. These baselines have not increased enough to impact the risk calculations up to the end of February 2024.”

I recall seeing UK data showing number of doses by manufacturer in early periods of the roll-out of injections – the pages had 85% of why the adverse events were “dodgy” and 5% with details on doses by manufacturer and adverse events.

“Pfizer Documents listed 1,291 Unique Adverse Event Types Actively Tracked... The Real world data is so much worse.

6,467 AE Types reported. 295 pages.

1,667,610 Adverse Events in total from 485,766 reports. 362,050 reports classified as SERIOUS (75% of all reports).

2,679 deaths reported. 1,373 Pregnancy Conditions. 934 Spontaneous Abortions and 32 other deaths.

Okay, so the website has 1,667,610 adverse events v the 1,583,771 I extracted by accessing the Yellow Card numbers, but, given the under-reporting of between 90 and 95% (one report for 10 or 20 events) the key numbers are:

The UK Yellow Card is reporting 1.6 million adverse events which is 600,000 MORE adverse events than have been reported to US VAERS.

The UK has administered probably 152 million doses by August 2022 plus another 20 million doses (?) since in the UK - for 1.6 million adverse events. The 152 million doses is the latest reported here: The extra 20 million is a guess.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations - Our World in Data

The US has administered 677 million doses with 1 million adverse events reported to VAERS::

Here’s the US doses and US only VAERS events from here and here:

US data from here and here:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, European Union (ourworldindata.org)

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 2/23/2024 – VAERS Analysis

677 million shots for 1 million events for the US and, say, 170 million shots for 1.6 million events for the UK.

The UK administered a quarter of the shots compared to the US and suffered 60% mor adverse events.

Side note, the almost 690,000 total UK adverse events for the various Pfizer and Moderna doses HAVE NOT been “walked” over to VAERS – can’t possibly have been, since there are only 600,000 adverse events reported to VAERS from outside the US!!! (1.6 million total VAERS reports less 1 million US only reports).

The major difference is the AstraZeneca shots which were not allowed in the US.

A look at the number of doses administered by manufacturers in the UK would help nail this assertion, but, on the face of it, and assuming that the tendency to report adverse events is similar – ASTRAZENECA DOSES ARE FAR MORE TOXIC THAN PFIZER AND MODERNA DOSES.

In the aggregate, US adverse events per million = 1,477 per million v 9,303adverse events per million for the UK. This is not the whole story. Astra Zeneca had more than half of all adverse events in the UK none in the US.

How many AZN, MRNA and PFE doses were administered I the UK? The lower the number of AZN doses, the larger the relative toxicity of AZN..

I could further spit ball a breakdown of my speculative estimate of 172 million doses by manufacturer – 112 million Pfizer, 40 AstraZeneca and 21 million Modera – which, given the adverse event reporting would mean that AZN had a “casualty rate” of over 22,000 per million doses, compared to 4,600 per million for Pfizer and 6,800 per million for Moderna.

But, that would be speculation. If it were accurate, it would mean that AstraZeneca was FIVE TIMES more toxic than AZN and twice as bad as Moderna!

By the way, from here:

Young People First - Yellow Card | Scouts

“We’ve made some changes to the Yellow Card. From 1 January 2024, the new requirement is for everyone to report any concern directly to the UK HQ Safeguarding Team.”

That’s alright then!

Onwards!

Please subscribe ten bucks a month or annually for 100 bucks. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three bucks upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan