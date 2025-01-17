From here:

HART group reviews the first day of the UK Covid Inquiry’s hearings on vaccines – The Expose

Here is the summary agenda for the hearings that end on 31 January 2025.

Summary of UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry Module 4 Vaccines and Therapeutics Day 1, Tuesday, 14th of January

Table of Contents

I did not see much on the April 2020 Midazolam + morphine treatment protocols that resulted in this:

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

“Almost all London districts experienced a doubling of deaths in April 2020, but Haringey experienced more than triple the number of deaths in April 2020 – accounting for one in 16 of all deaths in London.”

I suspect that no-one has bothered to look.

Neither is there any international context to answer the key question “why the difference?”

Using data from here:

COVID - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer (which is all based on bogus RT-PCR testing at unknown and variable cycle thresholds ranging from 24-40 amplifications).

“… the death rates for Germany, Japan and the UK are 2,182 per million for Germany, 484 per million for Japan and a whopping 3,389 per million for the UK.”

Why did Japa suffer a C19 death rate of 86% less than the UK?

Anyone the least bit curious? Both are island nations that closed their borders. Japan’s “case” rate was 36%, the UKs was lower at 27% - so what gives? Did Japan run out of Midazolam?

How about an annual comparison of excess mortality in these two countries for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024? Any analysis of that?

UK deaths with C19 present in 2020 were around 93,300 for its 68 million people. A rate of 1.372/million of population.

Japan deaths with C19 present in 2020 were around 3,400 for its 124 million people. A rate of 27/million of population.

No gasps from the peanut gallery? Maybe only those paid millions by the government are allowed to notice such things.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!