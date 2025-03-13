The British people likely rallied strongly to fight the pandemic, little knowing it was a psy=op paving the way for a US bio-weapon in collaboration with the political leadership of the country.

The C19 enquiry has shown little interest or ability to dive into the sheer scale of the scam early on in 2020:

(100) An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

People put their trust in, and left the big decisions to, the uniparty and did as thy were told. perhaps there is no fraud involved, perhaps a minority of 5 pct ripped off the odd billion or two.

The 13.8 billion spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) - masks and ventilators. etc - just one aspect. masks or gloves cost a pound or less, a ventilator a few thousand - how much for a thousand vents and a few million gloves/masks? No supervision or central co-ordination of the procurement?

Lots of issues. Presumably there was an “approved list of suppliers” from which the Admin Officers could source “stuff” from.

Here is the 150-minute video of proceedings:

UK Covid 19 Inquiry - Module 5 Hearings - 12 March 2025 PM

I have watched the first ten minutes or so - but I can’t bring myself to continue beyond that.

The meticulous reference umbers covering a bureaucratic index system that attempts to sequence every permutation of every event, and the leading of the proceedings along the reference paths, is beyond my patience.

Others may find it more useful.

The opening ten minutes did explain the jump in PPE expenditure from 100 Millon pounds to 13.8 billion pounds because of “quad envelope” expansion to give “Administration Officers” discretion to spend the money that would otherwise have been under the supervision of this 2nd i/c Treasury individual and others in the UK Treasury.

Apparently, receiving 4 contracts a day was beyond the capacity of the systems in place, meaning that delegation had to be undertaken - to Administration Officers - however many that was - 100, 200, 10,000?

It was a “national health emergency” after all. (/sarc).

