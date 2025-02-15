From here (unable to cross post):

(100) BREAKING: Senior Coroner Confirms Full Medical Inquest into Midazolam Death Case Next Month

“A senior British coroner has confirmed the date next month for a full medical inquest into a precedent-setting case for deaths involving the use of the end-of-life drug Midazolam plus an opioid. The inquest is due to begin 17th March 2025 and will last five days until 21st March.

The wider allegation being made by victim-families is that during Covid the British state implemented a deliberate and systemic policy of involuntary mass euthanasia of the elderly in hospitals and care homes by administering the end of life protocol drug Midazolam plus an opioid, while using Covid deaths as cover for this mass killing.”

“v) This case involves a bereaved family from among the 50 victim-families who attended Committee Room 5 in the House of Commons to make their voices heard in June 2023.”

“If the senior coroner rules ‘unlawful killing’ in this inquest, it will impact hundreds of thousands of such cases across the country and the British state would stand accused of implementing a mass-culling, using Covid deaths as cover.”

I have previously shown a surge of 40,000 deaths in the single month of April 2020 here, broken down by medical district with hug variations in extra deaths between districts:

An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

There may be other cases subsequent to April 2020 where Midazolam dah protocols were used, but the deaths in April 2020 are particularly noticeable.

The use of Midazolam death protocols in the UK is mirrored by the use of Remdesivir death protocols in the US.

The Ethical Skeptic provides world leading analysis of excess deaths suffered during the scamdemic.

From here, there is this analysis.

The State of Things Pandemic - Week 38 2024

“As of December 21st 2024, there have been

799,010 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

168,300 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 120,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

380,912 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1

379,768 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,348,222 (78.0%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,727,990.”

Ot this statement also “The mRNA Vaccine Continues to Kill 3,000 to 5,000 Americans per Week Now – (See Charts 3, 4c, 10, 11, 12, and 13)”.

Using the death rate pre- and post scamdemic I guesstimate that there have been 2. Million extra American deaths, but the Ethical Skeptic has gone into far greater depth.

It is not just the 800,000 deaths from the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections, the number of Remdesivir deaths are hidden within the 381,000 “Malpractice and Denial of Treatment” category.

There are Californian legal cases around Remdesivir working their way through the US courts,

Per Brave AI:

“As of February 15, 2025, there are ongoing class action lawsuits in California related to injuries and deaths allegedly caused by the drug Remdesivir. Here are the key details:

Deborah Fust : A class action lawsuit was filed on September 27, 2023, in the Shasta County Superior Court against Gilead Sciences. The lawsuit was filed by Myer and Scher, LLP on behalf of Deborah Fust, whose husband Michael Fust died after receiving Remdesivir, and Edward Pimentel, who survived but suffered injuries from the drug. The lawsuit alleges negligence, fraud, strict liability, and violation of consumer protection laws for concealing the risks and misrepresenting the safety of the drug.

Hearing Date : The United States District Court in the Eastern District of California scheduled a hearing on February 20, 2024, to address both the defendant's motion to dismiss and the plaintiffs' motion to remand the case to a lower court.

Legal Representation: Several law firms, including Watkin & Letofsky, LLP, Join Class Actions, Kravosky Law, and Ehline Law Firm, are analyzing the dangers of Remdesivir and accepting claims from affected individuals.

The outcome of these lawsuits could have significant implications for Gilead Sciences and the future of Remdesivir.”

A related article is here:

https://www.lezdotechmed.com/blog/remdesivir-lawsuits/

Which has embedded links to these other cases in the article:

