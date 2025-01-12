Here’s some context from Brave AI:

“Private Members Bill in the UK Parliament is a legislative proposal introduced by a member of the House of Commons or the House of Lords who is not a government minister. These bills allow backbench MPs and peers to propose legislation independently of the government.

Here’s the MP (from Wikipedia and the Parliamentary web site)

Roz Savage - Wikipedia Contact information for Dr Roz Savage - MPs and Lords - UK Parliament

Here’s Wiki’s description of the Bill.

Climate and Nature Bill - Wikipedia

Which has this:

“In the new 2024-29 Parliament, record-breaking ocean rower and Liberal Democrat MP for the South Cotswolds, Roz Savage, tabled the CAN Bill on 16 October. Dr Savage was drawn third in the 2024 private members' bill ballot and, unlike earlier presentations of the bill, will be allocated parliamentary time for the bill to progress in the 2024-25 session. Co-sponsors include Clive Lewis MP, Simon Opher and 9 other MPs.[10][11]

“After being selected in third place in the private members’ bill ballot on 5 September 2024, Savage chose to advance the Climate and Nature Bill, which had its first reading on 16 October 2024.[36][37] Its second reading debate and vote is scheduled to take place on 24 January 2025.”

Here’s how “The Light” covered the issue (h/t Expose-ews.com):

Light-52-Dec-24-Web-Final.pdf

Page 5 of that newsletter has this:

“Net Zero insanity into law - Alert your MP to dangers of Climate and Nature Bill”

“Supporters of the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill are claiming that ‘the people have spoken and now everyone needs to act’. They are claiming a public mandate when none exists.”

“To date, there is little or no opposition in Parliament, or anywhere, against one of the best-supported, yet most extreme Bills ever. That needs to change asap.”

One thigs is for sure, MP’s recently elected have as much clue about the dynamics of the climate as they do about the qualities needed to govern and they will not be familiar with any of this:

(100) The New Year’s resolution that “net zero” freaks will not make – “I will investigate the fraud of climate change”.

It is disheartening to see the repeated ignorance on display in the UK Parliament which sinks ever deeper into kakistocracy with every passing day,

The entire world knows that the “Minister of Net Zero”, Ed Milland is a mentally unstable, delusional climate freak and the only Net Zero he is skilled at is intellectual ability.

Here’s the powers that the Bill seeks to hand to the Net Zero climate freak.

“The CAN Bill makes the assumption that man-made climate change is agreed scientific consensus when this is absolutely not the case,”

“The Bill will require by law that the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero – CAN Bill supporter Ed Miliband – must rapidly achieve Net Zero, stop natural fuel use, close businesses or activities with high CO2 emissions, and retrain those put out of work.”

“The CAN Bill makes the assumption that man-made climate change is agreed scientific consensus when this is absolutely not the case.”

All et Zero measures disproportionately cost the poor, the infirm and the elderly – taking money they do not have. Raising taxes, indirect hikes in energy bills and the need for “devices” they have either the mean, the physical abilities or the means to access. The middle class is impacted, reducing living standards and the only “class” that can afford the insane demands are the wealthy elites – like MP’s.

If this Bill passes into law, it will accelerate the deindustrialization of the UK as is rapidly increasing slide into third world status.

