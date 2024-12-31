A year ago, I published this:

Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected)

There has been much more research and analysis done over the last year that further debunks the entire narrative that Cult members like mentally challenged people Greta Thunberg and bug-eyed freaks like AOC, Michael Mann. Al Gore, John Kerry, Ed Miliband and a host of other (p)ignorant fraudsters are perpetrating on the human race – whilst diverting trillions away from alleviating poverty, hunger and disease.

I draw the analogy of a poor extended family whose sole source of heat is a seam of coal under their house – Greta and AOC turn up and say, “put that fire out” and pay for this expensive renewable energy” – that thy do not have the money for. This scenario is being played out globally. the poor, hungry, sick and elderly are forced to pay for something that they cannot afford, whilst what they can afford is being denied because of Cult members.

Let’s remind ourselves of the “threat” that a switch to renewables will avert.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide gas (not carbon)

420 parts per million – 0.042%

Atmospheric methane - 1,600 parts per Billion – 0.00016%

Nitrous oxide – 337 parts per Billion – 0,000037%

These are the main controllable greenhouse gases – water vapour is far more significant but does not feature in any “climate freak” claims. how much water vapour was added from the Hunga Tonga eruption?

(11) Some notes on the underwater eruption in January 2022 that rivalled Krakatoa which caused a rise in global temperatures over all of 2022 – to last five years – ignored by the UN IPCC models and MSM

Climate freaks do not talk about that.

air is not a passive participant in atmospheric gases.

Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

How has humanity’s use of land changed over the last 20 year New study estimates that just 63 out of 1,500 climate policy interventions had any impact on emissions! All done with disregard for the costs. and what might have been done instead s?

4.8 billion hectares of (unchanged) cropland and grazing land – 28 million hectares more built-up areas.

The world population increased from 6,0 billion in 1998 to 7.8 billion in 2020 (now over 8 billion).

1.8 billion more people on those extra 28 million hectares of built-up areas.

The target for solar panels and wind turbines is, of course, cropland and grazing land that currently feeds people.

Where does the attack on farmers come from? Fraud in 2006.

The UN FAO fraud that started the global war on cow farts – starting in 2006 – completely debunked – every government policy based on this crap is based on BS

There is no climate threat from livestock. No doubt the climate freaks want to eliminate all bovine and porcine mammalian life in the wild to achieve their insane goals. Already you can hear the case being made to inoculate wild birds with aerosols distributing self-replicating “vaccines” to eliminate bird flu. the fact that all viruses evolve to avoid threats is completely lost on these freaks.

Let’s leave aside the complete hypocrisy of “green” countries like Norway and Australia that export fossil fuels rather than pass on any benefits of these exported fuels to their own people!

Ler’s check in with EV v ICE engines.

(11) The Marxist UK Government wants consultations with industry to see how ICE car owners can be forced into higher priced and more expensive to run EV’s – after it rigs all prices

Rig the price of fuel for ICE cars and the price for EV’s and pretend to “consult” with industry,

The truth about how EV’s destroy the planet – share this with all the “net zero” freaks who drive them and governments that want to mandate them.

One EV battery weighing 1,000 lbs requires the shifting of 500,000 lbs of rock and processing using massive amounts of hydrocarbon – fossil – fuels all along the supply chain.

The very basis of measuring global temperatures is rife with fraud.

How the “Net Zero” climate freaks - fake the evidence of “global boiling” – take temperature readings next to exhaust vents.

They just make shit up.

Imagine leaving temperature measurement devices in areas where the extra 28 million hectares have changed use from cropland and pasture to built-up areas housing an extra 1.8 billon people over the last 22 years? How is that measuring global temperatures for the other NINETY-EIGHT PRCENT OF LAND IN USE IR THE OTHER HALF A BILLION SQUARE KILOMTERS (5OF THE EARTHS SURFACE???

A few more articles:

(11) Using Brave browser to check the cost of electricity produced from natural gas and offshore wind turbines – which one do you think costs thousands of times more with 1,000l less of a "footprint"

Regular readers will recall I am trying to reconcile the price of natural gas futures of 3 bucks per 10 billion BTU’s with household prices hundreds of times that – for both domestic natural gas consumption and electricity generated from gas powered steam turbine pants.

Here is an article that compares alternate energy sources:

True Cost of Energy Comparisons – Apples to Apples | Oklahoma State University

it ought to be logical that ANYONE advocating for the spending of tens or hundreds of billions of dollars on quack science is able to understand these points and at least have some sort of basis to refute them.

Instead, we have (p)ignorant Cult members intentionally making people poorer, sicker and hungrier.

Onwards!!!