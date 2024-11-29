From here:

UK Lawmakers Vote to Legalize Assisted Dying After Emotional Debate - The New York Times

“After five hours of debate in the House of Commons, they voted by 330 to 275 to support a plan that would allow doctors to help patients with less than six months to live to end their lives.”

And here:

UK lawmakers vote in favor of bill legalizing assisted dying

“England and Wales edged closer to legalizing assisted dying after lawmakers approved a contentious bill in the House of Commons on Friday to allow terminally ill adults to end their lives.

Lawmakers voted 330 to 275 in Britain’s lower house for the assisted dying bill, which will now be sent on to further scrutiny in Parliament before it faces a final vote by lawmakers.2

Enquiring minds want to know how many of those wounded by the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections will qualify.

Canada has still not released its MAiD numbers for 2023. How hard can it be?

There are some numbers for Ontario – from Brave AI:

In 2023, there were 4,644 reported MAID deaths in Ontario, Canada. This number represents a specific portion of the total MAID deaths in Canada for that year.

Track 2 MAID Deaths in Ontario: In 2023, Track 2 represented 2.6% of the 4,644 MAID deaths in Ontario, or 116 people. Track 2 refers to MAID deaths for individuals whose natural death was not reasonably foreseeable.”

There is no data for Ontario for 2022 – but there is this for prior years:

“… information on the total number of MAID deaths in Ontario from 2016 to 2021.

· Total MAID Deaths in Ontario (2016-2021): 9,798 · Year-over-Year Increase in MAID Deaths in Ontario (2021): 30.4%”

Here are some other Canadian MAiD umbers for all of Canada in 2022.

““In 2022, there were 31,644 medically assisted deaths (MAID) in Canada, representing a 31.2% increase from 2021.”

· “2016: 2,837 · 2017: 3,301 · 2018: 4,559 · 2019: 6,465 · 2020: 8,547 · 2021: 10,064 · 2022: 13,241 According to the Health Canada report, the total number of MAID deaths in Canada from 2016 to 2022 is 44,958.”

There are around 40 million people in Canada and 68 million in the UK.

So, we can guesstimate the numbers of “murder by doctor” will be occurring in the UK.

Multiply Canadian numbers by around 1.5.

First year – maybe 20,000 dead Brits? Increasing by at least 20% a year?

Maybe not a pleasant death either if Canadian methods are used:

(100) Meet Sodium thiopental – the chemical used to chemically waterboard Canadians to death by drowning as part of the Mutual Assistance in Dying (MAID) death treatment protocol

“… meaning the reason people in Canada who are given MAID seem peaceful is because they're giving a paralytic first so they're completely paralyzed then this drug is administered as one of the four and they start drowning to death.”

Perhaps the UK doctors have a faster acting injection that has been used to perform executions in other countries.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan