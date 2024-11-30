UK Petition for a redo of the UK General Election is well on the way to 3 million signatures (2.9 million and counting) – here is another one that says “go back on your manifesto – require an election
I have posted this link a few times:
Call a General Election - Petitions
“Petition Call a General Election
I would like there to be another General Election.
I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.
2,916,678 signatures”
Well, there is another one here:
Make breaking a manifesto against the law and trigger a General Election - Petitions
“Petition
Make breaking a manifesto against the law and trigger a General Election
We think the people of Britain should have the chance to re-elect when parties break their manifesto promises.
More details
We feel that political parties can make whatever promises they want to get into power and are not held accountable. We think the people of Britain deserve to vote on genuine manifestos.
36,866 signatures”
This one may not be as successful as the big one above – and will, no doubt be totally ignored by the Marxist Labour government who are wallowing in their victory with the lowest electoral support for any UK government in decades.
Personally, I think that petitions should have a “net” vote that allows for the expression of “those against”, but it is at last an indication of the deep hatred of Labour and it’s woke policies.
The issues facing the UK government and most western governments are policies o “net zero”, outcomes and compensation for the experimental C19 injections and immigration.
None of which will change with a new government, as all politicians are selected on their willingness to commit crimes against their populations and support the censorship of getting to the truth around these crimes.
Onwards!!!
As a realist, if it took you from 1968-2024 or 56 years to get lost in the woods you are not going to find your way out overnight.
Europeans who innately understand that a restoration of Judeo-Christian values and institutions is in order also NEED to understand that it is not a question of whether you can legislate morality but whose morality are you going to legislate.
It ought to be apparent that the radical atheist, materialist, Davos inspired progressives, are legislating their morality by imprisoning people for using the wrong pronouns, citizens for praying silently outside Progressive abortion temples, venturing outside their 15 minute cities, relying upon fossil fuels to heat their homes, having a home garden, etc., and radical theist, supremacist, Islamicists, Quran inspired are gang raping British girls, burning down Christian Churches, imposing Sharia law in schools, in a hostile takeover.
So European Christians and Jews should feel no compunction about the need to legislate their morality and do so like a Roman phalanx while the Islamicists are below 10% of the total population and the radical progressive elites can no longer HIDE their treasonous destruction of their own nation states of Europe.
Once Christians and Jews, take off their radical, atheist, materialist, imposed Progressive mental shackles, of always thinking it improper to legislate morality, then and only then, will European nation states be able to restore a solid foundation to support the super-structure of Democracy (an enlightened citizenry) and Freedom (a beloved discipline).