I have posted this link a few times:

Call a General Election - Petitions

“Petition Call a General Election

I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.

Sign this petition

2,916,678 signatures”

Well, there is another one here:

Make breaking a manifesto against the law and trigger a General Election - Petitions

“Petition

Make breaking a manifesto against the law and trigger a General Election

We think the people of Britain should have the chance to re-elect when parties break their manifesto promises.

More details

We feel that political parties can make whatever promises they want to get into power and are not held accountable. We think the people of Britain deserve to vote on genuine manifestos.

Sign this petition

36,866 signatures”

This one may not be as successful as the big one above – and will, no doubt be totally ignored by the Marxist Labour government who are wallowing in their victory with the lowest electoral support for any UK government in decades.

Personally, I think that petitions should have a “net” vote that allows for the expression of “those against”, but it is at last an indication of the deep hatred of Labour and it’s woke policies.

The issues facing the UK government and most western governments are policies o “net zero”, outcomes and compensation for the experimental C19 injections and immigration.

None of which will change with a new government, as all politicians are selected on their willingness to commit crimes against their populations and support the censorship of getting to the truth around these crimes.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan