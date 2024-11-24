The fastest petition to break the one million signature mark in history?
Call a General Election - Petitions
1,020,497 signatures
“Call a General Election
I would like there to be another General Election.
I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”
The number of eligible voters in the UK is 48 million.
Of course, this could be a stunt by UK Reform who attracted over 4 million votes and whose supporters are highly motivated! There is no breakdown of the signatories by political persuasion.
A detailed analysis of the 4 July 2024 General Election is here:
Onwards!!!
Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
"Your observation aligns well with Gustave Le Bon's theories on crowd psychology. In his book The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind, Le Bon discusses how leaders who initially meet the needs of their followers but later betray them can incite intense emotions and reactions from the crowd[1]. He describes how crowds can become impulsive, irritable, and capable of extreme actions when they feel betrayed[1].
This idea can indeed be paralleled with the behavior observed in the chimpanzee group, where the betrayal of the group's expectations by the alpha male led to violent retribution.
References
[1] The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind - Wikipedia"