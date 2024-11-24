The fastest petition to break the one million signature mark in history?

Call a General Election - Petitions

1,020,497 signatures

“Call a General Election

I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

The number of eligible voters in the UK is 48 million.

Of course, this could be a stunt by UK Reform who attracted over 4 million votes and whose supporters are highly motivated! There is no breakdown of the signatories by political persuasion.

A detailed analysis of the 4 July 2024 General Election is here:

CBP-10009.pdf

Onwards!!!

