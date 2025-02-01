The US may have closed the door on the Biden/Harris huma trafficking cartel, but the UK has not, Indeed it is pursuing the same policies that suck the blood out of the dying economic corpse that was once a wealthier and more prosperous country, This is not just the “end of empire”, it is its ongoing descent into the third world.

The experienced competence of the sacked Conservative government has been replaced by the experience competence of the Labour government. One can only hope that UK Reform can put together a shadow government of at least half a dozen experts in each of the 24 ministerial departments, 20 non-ministerial departments, and 422 agencies and other public bodies over the next four years in opposition!

It has gone largely unnoticed that the changes to inheritance tax that kick-in in 2027 impose a 40% tax on unrealised gains to everyone that has any capital when they die. Once people cotton on to this, there will be capital flight to tax havens as people, quite rationally, set up untouchable to UK authorities, “devices” such as trusts in the Caribbean, Middle East and the Pacific Islands.

Not only is the latest legislation proposed - “The UK Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, introduced to Parliament on January 30, 2025, updates key provisions of the 2023 Immigration Act.

What are the key provisions that are being “updated”? From Brave AI:

Key provisions of the Illegal Migration Act included:

Preventing people who arrive in the UK by irregular routes from making a claim for asylum or protection .

Indefinite detention and eventual removal of these individuals to a third country.

The Act was criticized for effectively banning asylum and undermining refugee protection in the UK.

The UK remains a signatory to the European Human Rights laws ad conventions. So much for BREXIT. There are many “ginger groups” such as NGO’s and human rights activists that care little to nothing abut the impacts on communities of illegal immigration and which have been actively campaigning to relax the paths to citizenship for these migrant, criminal beggars.

Here’s one example:

https://jcwi.org.uk/resource/who-are-the-uks-undocumented-population/

“The UK Government must ensure that undocumented people can regularise and maintain their status. We need a simplified, affordable route to regularisation for undocumented people, to replace the lengthy and expensive seven-year, half-life and 20-year routes that currently exist. A five-year route would provide a simple and clear route back to secure status for people who have been forced out of it, and a realistic, permanent solution for people who have built their lives here. “

These “ginger groups” are “all care and no responsibility” for the costs and impacts on communities or have any recognition of the sheer scale of the problems that a massive influx of migrant beggars create.

From Brave AI:

“MigrationWatch UK suggests the number could be as high as 1.2 million, the largest illegal immigrant population in Europe.”

“… these figures represent only a part of the total number of unauthorized immigrants, as many individuals overstay their visas or enter through other means. “

I guesstimate the actual number at around 2 million costing the economy at least 24,000 pounds each Ion direct and indirect costs - at least 50 billion pounds a year.

Here’s a few not well publicised fun facts.

https://www.migrationwatchuk.org/briefing-paper/475/spending-on-tackling-illegal-immigration-from-france

From 2020:

“The government has paid £114 million to the French government in order to stop illegal immigration originating from that country since 2015 (Parliamentary Answer, 16 June 2020) - see par. 4 below.”

“Hundreds of millions of pounds were also spent by the UK on border security in France between 2010 and 2015 (see par.11 below for a 2017 FOI response).”

From brave AI:

“In the last five years, the UK has paid significant amounts to France for border security. Notably, in 2023, the UK committed to paying France £478 million (540 million euros) over three years to fund additional border guards and a new detention facility, among other measures.

Additionally, in 2021, the UK agreed to pay £55 million to fund French border patrols. These payments are part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration across the English Channel.”

“The number of irregular migrants arriving in the UK has fluctuated over the years. In the year ending June 2023, there were 91,918 small boat arrivals, of which 7,923 had referrals to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM).

Additionally, in the year ending March 2023, almost half of the small boat arrivals were from Albania (28%) and Afghanistan (20%).”

Th arrivals from Afghanistan are understandable, given the takeover by Islamic fundamentalists that ban female education amongst the atrocities, but Albania? Th reasons are not in the news at all!

These “boat people” enter from France mostly, but is the UK getting any value for money from their payments of the modern equivalent of “Dane geld”? it is not just the lack of prevention of boats big launched - that must be in plain sight of the gendarmes,

Cash sent to France to stop migrant crossings spent on microwaves and phone chargers

“Money sent by Britain to France to stop illegal migrant Channel crossings was spent on microwaves, phone chargers and vacuum cleaners, it has emerged...”

Grrrr…

You can view a discussion on the changes brought about by the proposed UK Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill here:

'The economic case for illegal immigration is FALLING APART!' - Matt Goodwin reveals 'INSANE' stats

From the transcript:

“… they're basically going to decriminalize Illegal migration - they're going to overturn many of the key parts of Rishi Sunak’s illegal migration bill -

Bill essentially incentivizing more people to come his is the fascinating thing because I don't know if they've done this on purpose or if this has been accidental, but the illegal migration Act passed in 2023 yeah it had all of these different elements within it -

so for the first time no illegal migrant could get citizenship if they came illegally um people if they claimed to be children on the border if they claimed to be under the age of 18 they'd actually be tested for that before they got you know put in the school system if you I mean we've seen some bizarre cases of people who look more like they're 30 years old being placed in schools um

and also this obligation that was placed on government in 2023 for the first time to remove illegal migrants either to their own country or a safe Third Country which became the Rwanda scheme all of those parts have now been removed meaning now there's going to be a pathway to citizenship once more for illegal migrants

I mean do you think this is deliberate or just a complete oversight from the government.

yeah, I don't personally think Labour really wants to stop and deal with this crisis and it's not only removing the illegal migration Bill and parts of that.

also remember Tom and Emily we've removed Rwanda we've removed the active deterrent we're still uh spending £3,000 a day on goods for illegal migrants coming in bots and so on

5.4 billion pound a year by the time of the next general election we'll have spent somewhere around 60 billion dealing with this ongoing crisis.

so, there are more incentives for people to come over than there are disincentives and that is fundamentally the problem at the heart of this crisis “

Later on in the video:

“The stats are absolutely mindboggling here’s just a couple.

86% of all immigration into Britain today is coming from outside of Europe so it's not only that we're going to have another 10 million people coming in between now and 2047 which is what we saw this week with the office for National statistics.

most of those, almost all of those 10 million people will come from outside of Europe from Africa the Middle East and so on more culturally different nations shall we say different values different of life.

it's also the influx of the relatives of workers.

now what Boris said is we're going to have a points-based policy - the best of the best.

what we have got since Brexit is the opposite.

just one stat to consider for viewers at home because this will I think make them fall off their chairs.

in the last half of 2024 take Health and Social care because we’re always told we need migration for Health and Social care

we gave 15,000 visas to workers in the Health and Social care system - one five - 15,000.

we gave 60,000 visas to their relatives over 60,000.

this is insane.

our immigration policy one social care worker that came over they were bringing four family members.”

Remember immigration is one leg of the three-legged stool that specifically targets the poor, sick ad elderly. These immigrant beggars compete directly for jobs, unofficial resources like food banks, queues for medical treatment and crowd out schools, public facilities (like libraries and sports). Each of which are needed for those less fortunate. Mass migration is a UN sustainable development goal.

The other leg of the stool is “net zero” policies that place another burden on those less fortunate via massive hikes in energy prices that cause “heat or eat” and “heat or clean” decisions.

The other is the wilful blindness for murderous treatment protocols like these in 2020:

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

And, of curs the disastrously deadly experimental C19 injections that raised the all-cause mortality rate by double digits and is the subject of a cover up enquiry that will sympathise with victims and say “we must not do that again” whilst the government does it all again with mRNA experiments that will continue to kill and maim.

The giant health scam is just as prevalent in the UK as it is in the US.

Big pharma creates illness and death - causing symptoms that medics treat with more big pharma products - whilst the insurance companies overcharge premiums in order to pay for the whole scam.

Onwards!!!