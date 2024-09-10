From here:

“Incompetence Or ARROGANCE?” | Labour's Controversial Winter Fuel Allowance Plan (youtube.com)

Sep 9, 2024 LONDON

Up to 50 Labour MPs may refuse to support the Government's plan to cut the winter fuel allowance, despite Keir Starmer urging them to back the "unpopular" measure.

While few are expected to vote against it, many could abstain or be absent from Tuesday's vote, though rebels say it's hard to predict exact numbers.

In July, seven Labour MPs had the whip suspended for voting on a separate issue, raising the possibility of similar consequences for any rebellion. Jeremy Kyle speaks with Talk’s International Editor, Isabel Oakeshott. #news #politics #uk #money #labour #keirstarmer #talk #talkradio”

In 2017, the Labour Party released a report that indicated 4,000 old age pensioners would die of cold if the winter fuel allowance was withdraw.

More here:

(100) The UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Milliband, decides that the poor, elderly population of the UK must lose beenfits and pay more for electicity because .. "offshore wind" (substack.com)

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan