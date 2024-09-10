As you read this, note that millions of Brits are struggling with their utility bills. If the maths shown below is correct, those millions could be lifted out of energy poverty by charging a fair price for natural gas and abandoning the insane and environmentally hostile offshore turbine plantations.

Instead, the incompetent, insane and callous “net zero” fanatics prefer that the elderly and the poor suffer unnecessary poverty and hardship.

Winter fuel payments LIVE: Labour votes to cut allowance as MPs shout 'shame!' | Politics | News | Express.co.uk

“MPs have voted by 348 to 228 in favour of Rachel Reeves’ plan to snatch Winter Fuel Payments of millions of hard-pressed pensioners this Christmas. “

I had thought that the Labour government would baulk at rolling back its plans that are relied upon by many elderly people to keep them warm in winter:

(100) UK’s Labour Government about to be defeated by its own MPs over the withdrawal of a winter fuel allowance for the elderly to pay for offshore wind farms (substack.com)

The Labour Party had, in 2017, managed to defeat Conservatives who also planned to abolish the scheme – because the Labour Party published an analysis that it would kill 4,000 pensioners a year.

“The move means millions of hard-pressed pensioners will lose out on up to £300 this winter, despite the expected higher energy bills.”

(100) UK jacks up energy prices – because renewable costs have increased – a tax increase by any other name. Not from natural gas, but from the soaring costs of renewable electricity - works like Obamacare! (substack.com)

Old age pensioners and all UK households are faced with a hike of 13.8% in energy bills by January 2025 – which attract a further 5% in Value Added Tax.- increasing the indirect tax component by another £10.8 to £89.20 )out of a untaxed component of over 1,700 pounds per household plus a standing charge of another 12 pounds a month).

As you read this, not that the Labour government has also banned all future North Seal il ad gas exploration and the UK does not allow fracking (which has helped the US become self-sufficient in energy).

I am still evolving and checking the numbers from this piece:

Reconciling US household energy costs with “raw material” wholesale costs – US households could/should be paying almost nothing for natural gas – “renewables” are “de facto” price-gouging mechanisms (substack.com)

Which attempted to correlate the prices f natural gas futures to the electricity produced ad charged to households:

“One natural gas contract lot is for 10,000 MMBTU” thar is, one lot of a NG futures contract gets you 10,000 million BTU).

10,000 million – 10 billion BTU costs 2 dollars 20 cents!” for a single natural gas contract, (the original article said 10 million MMBTU in error).

a million BTU (mmBTU) = 293.08 kWh – call it 300 kWh

“Electrical energy is described by Kilowatt-hours, which can be directly converted to Btu’s if describing heat energy (1 kWh = 3,412 Btu).”

10,000 million BTU divided by 3,412 BTU/kWh = around 3 million kWh – for 2 bucks 20 cents.

Now, the efficiency of natural gas fired power stations is just 33%, so the actual available kWh is not 3 million KWh, it is just a million kWh for those 2 dollars 20 cents.

We can make the simplifying assumption that natural gas delivered to households has the same ”pure” natural gas supplied to households via the gas grid has the same content– call it 2 pounds per million kWh.

Let’s compare that to the price of natural gas charged to UK households.

For the major UK gas supplier – British Gas (prior to the upcoming increase) is charged at 5.285p per kWh plus a standing charge of 30.504p per day plus 5% on the total (electricity costs 22.407p per kWh plus 38.846p per day plus 5% VAT on the total).

· From the futures contract = 2 pounds sterling for a million kWh. · V · UK households pay 5.285 pence for a single kWh.

The equivalent futures price to that charged to UK households is 52,850 pounds per contract instead of the 2 pounds actually traded on the futures market.

Or, to put it the other way, if UK households paid the futures price per kWh, instead of 3,285 pence per kWh it would be paying 0.0002 pence per kWh.

We can maybe add in a massive profit margin and say that UK households should be paying one tenth of a penny per kWh for natural gas (0.1 pence per kWh), but 5.285 pence per kWh??!!???

Same goes for all households in the US and across the EU.

Don’t forget that the UK offshore wind farms using turbines was “successfully” bid by a contractor at 82 pounds per mWh. That contractor will sell om the electricity at much higher prices. The “efficiency” of the offshore wind turbines is not easily discovered. We do know that hydrocarbon (“fossil”) fuels must be kept on line 24x7 - in case the wind doesn’t blow and that while idling the wind turbines draw electricity from the grid – else they seize up. We also know they require gallons of oils to lubricate the machinery AND there will be a tendency in the future for the blades to shear off AND they tons of micro-particles “shear” off from the blades!

Skip to the 29-minute mark of this for how the Australian household is having its face ripped off.

Climate Policies and their impact on energy (youtube.com)

This is not the only insane policy maintained in the UK, check this out:

https://search.brave.com/search?q=2024+uk+car+dealers+mandated+to+sell+ev%27s+before+they+can+sell+ice+cars&source=web&summary=1&summary_og=822229efd5e6ecd899caf0

· From 2024, car dealerships must meet a minimum sales target of 22% EVs. · The mandate aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions · Car dealerships will need to adjust their inventory and sales strategies to meet the EV sales targets · The ZEV mandate is a step towards the UK’s goal of banning new petrol and diesel car sales by 2030

Nobody wants the V’s, so the government mandates that dealers can only sell ICE cars if they first sell EV’s – ad now the price of electricity has been jacked up – in yet another form of taxation to push insane “net zero” ambitions.

If not?

https://cardealermagazine.co.uk/publish/car-makers-must-sell-22-evs-in-2024-or-face-huge-fines-under-tough-proposals/282071

“At least 22 per cent of the cars manufacturers sell next year will have to be electric – or they could face fines of up to £15,000 per car they miss their target by.”

