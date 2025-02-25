Regular readers may recall this article from three months ago:

UnitedHealth, as the parent of both a dominant insurance company and health care provider, captures larger profits by paying itself higher prices for basic checkups, surgeries, and procedures

“UnitedHealth Group is paying many of its own physician practices significantly more than it pays other doctor groups in the same markets for similar services, undermining competition and driving up costs for consumers and businesses, a STAT investigation reveals. “

“STAT uncovered the above-market payments in a first-of-its-kind analysis conducted in partnership with health analytics company Tribunus Health. The analysis examined UnitedHealth’s own data, which must be reported to the federal government, showing what its commercial insurance unit pays 16 of its Optum-branded doctor groups for common or expensive services that account for the most spending.”

“UnitedHealth Group is being scrutinized for its methods of documenting medical diagnoses, which can result in higher payments from Medicare Advantage plans.”

“This system reimburses insurers for managing benefits for enrollees, with payments increasing as more health conditions are diagnosed. The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that Medicare paid UnitedHealth billions in relation to these “questionable diagnoses.”

