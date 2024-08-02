Maybe play this as you read the article.

Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video) (youtube.com)

Here’s the story:

US recognizes opposition's Edmundo González as winner of Venezuela election instead of Maduro | Just The News

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the United States officially recognizes opposition candidate Edmundo González as the real winner of the Venezuelan presidential election, instead of incumbent Nicolas Maduro.”

The “false politik” as opposed to “real politik” of the Biden junta is there for all to see, if people choose to look. In the article posted yesterday “Louder with Crowder”, the Biden junta overturned Trump era sanctions on imports of Venezuelan oil were overturned – renewing imports at the same time as the Biden junta did everything in its power to choke off production of US oil. In another ironic twist, the Biden junta failed miserably, and US oil production is at record levels.

Given all the Venezuelan oil imports, the sales from the (severely depleted) Strategic Petroleum Reserve and record oil production in the US, one wonders how it is that oil prices have not dropped to 30 bucks a barrel, instead of closer to 80 bucks a barrel.

Ut of interest, summing the months from here:

U.S. Imports from Russia of Crude Oil and Petroleum Products (Thousand Barrels) (eia.gov)

Reveals this chart of annual Russian oil imports to the US since 1996.

The last bar is up to March 2022. The US consumes around 20 million barrels per day = 5,400 million barrels a year, so in those peak years of 2010- and 2011, the 225 million barrels imported from Russia under Obama, accounted for 3% of US consumption of oil. Oil was around 80 bucks a barrel in 2010 – I wonder how much Russia spent on weapons development back then! The world was emerging from the financial crisis that ended in March 2009 – the Maidan revolution in Ukraine was in 2014 – = plus from here:

Political positions of Barack Obama - Wikipedia

“… on March 31, 2010, President Obama announced a "Comprehensive Plan for Energy Security", stating that "moving towards clean energy is about our security. It's also about our economy. And it's about the future of our planet.” What a prize maroon!

Back to the Just the News article:

““Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in a statement reported by the Associated Press.”

Pardon me while I hold my sides in to prevent them from splitting. It was obvious to the entire planet that Trump won the 2020 election and here is someone claiming to be the US Government wagging a finger at a similarly corrupted election process!

The criminal Democratic Party does NOT represent the US, neither is it a legitimate government!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan