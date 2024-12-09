I am unable to cross-post Vinay’s article here:

The difference between the US childhood vaccination schedule and Denmark's

Here’s the opening segment. Vinay goes over four issues that support his methodology.

“For the last few weeks, in my writing here and in the Free Press, I have been arguing that differences in childhood immunization between the US and Europe should be explored with a cluster RCT.

Yesterday, my friend, Tracy B-H had a nice comparison that drives this point well. Consider the US and Denmark:

Quite a lot of differences! A user replied with the US graphic updated. Take a look. So many fewer shots.”

I hope you can read the chart – I confess I can’t!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan