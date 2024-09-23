Senior Russian military personnel must have shown Putin the relative strengths of NATO’s defensive and offensive capabilities – how much they have left after they have severely depleted their arsenals by deploying them to Ukraine.

These advisors have probably also provided estimates for retaliatory strikes – should NATO start bombing deep inside Russia using Ukraine as the “button pusher”.

The advisors will have tole Putin how many American, Canadian, UK and European cities are completely unprotected by missile defence systems.

Will Putin consider hypersonic missile attacks on both cities in NATO countries as well as defence bases?

Will h use “first strike” nuclear weapons on NATO countries in some sort of pre-emptive manner?

F course, I have no clue on capabilities of either side or their existing defence capabilities on population centres or “flagship” buildings like parliamentary buildings in Brussels, Paris, Berlin, the Hague, Amsterdam, Madrid etc – or the level of defences present on major military bases within NATO or Russia,

The deployment of thousands of Russian paratroopers air dropped into staging posts along the supply routes to Ukraine – such as Poland – are, hopefully off the table.

Such is escalation. Ukraine successfully invaded Russia with a surprise attack!

We don’t hear any reports of conscription in Russia, activating a few million men.

Heaven forbid the 10 million military aged men that have already invaded the US – with the same number in the EU and a few million int the UK – aren’t part of some grand master plan to overthrow NATO in favour of a on world UN government!

I have a sneaking suspicion that Russia has better defences, but that NATO is putting in missile batteries close to strategic assets.

Right now, Zlensky is putting plans before the UN Security Council – and NATO is assuming that Russia will not act.

Ne can hope that Iran does not strike Israel at the same time as China strikes Taiwan and Russia strikes NATO.

What do you think?

Onwards!!!

