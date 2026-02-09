The MSM is full of reports of the ruling class mantra stating ‘ our thoughts are with the victims’ of the girls and women trapped in Epstein’s vice ring.

There is precious little pearl clutching by the same ruling class about the victims of Pakistani rape gangs.

I have covered the issue in numerous articles like this one:

Politicians fiddle while young British girls continue to be raped by (mostly) Pakistani men.

“The scale of the abomination is vast. Around 100,000 young girls, kidnapped and repeatedly raped Iin at least 50 cities.”

Let’s compare using Brave AI:

Epstein’s vice ring:

“The number of women who have come forward with claims against Jeffrey Epstein varies depending on how the count is defined:

A July 2025 memo from the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI concluded that Epstein abused more than 1,000 victims , mostly minors, over two decades. This figure represents the most comprehensive official estimate to date, based on a full review of investigative files.

Survivor advocacy groups and legal representatives have documented hundreds of identified accusers , with some lawyers, like Brad Edwards, stating they have represented more than 200 survivors and believe the total could be in the hundreds or even close to 1,000.

The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program (VCP) , which operated from 2020 to 2021, received around 225 claims and awarded compensation to 135 survivors , totaling over $121 million.

Publicly documented cases include dozens named in indictments and civil lawsuits, with the Miami Herald identifying about 80 women in a 2018 investigation.

Key point: While the exact number remains uncertain due to sealed records and ongoing investigations, official federal sources now assert over 1,000 victims, making this the most authoritative figure available.

“Epstein’s victims were primarily underage girls and young women, many of whom were recruited under false pretenses—offering career opportunities, financial support, or mentorship—only to be sexually exploited. While some victims received money, this was not payment for consensual sex work but part of a pattern of control and abuse.

The U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged that Epstein’s victims were not prostitutes, and federal prosecutors concluded that he was not running a traditional prostitution ring. Instead, he was trafficking minors for sexual abuse, often involving powerful individuals who may have been involved in or aware of the abuse.

Epstein’s 2008 plea deal involved two counts of soliciting prostitution from minors, but this was a legal maneuver that downplayed the broader criminal enterprise.

FBI and prosecutors found no evidence of videos or photos showing victims being sexually abused with other men, nor evidence that Epstein sold girls to others for sex.

Prosecutors concluded that while Epstein paid girls, the money was not part of a prostitution business but a tool of manipulation and control.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted for helping recruit and groom victims, not for running a prostitution ring.

In summary, Epstein’s victims were not paid prostitutes—they were sex-trafficked minors, and the financial payments were part of a coercive system, not consensual transactions.

“In the United States, a minor is generally defined as a person under the age of 18, which is the age of majority in most states. Age of Majority:

18 in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C.

19 in Alabama, Nebraska, and Colorado.

21 in Mississippi and Indiana.

“In the UK, the legal age for sex—known as the age of consent—is 16. This means that anyone aged 16 or over can legally consent to sexual activity, including penetrative sex, oral sex, and mutual masturbation, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. “

“Jeffrey Epstein offered vulnerable girls and young women a range of inducements to gain their trust and facilitate abuse, primarily exploiting their financial hardship and emotional vulnerability.

Financial incentives : Epstein paid victims hundreds of dollars in cash after sexual acts, and $200 per referral for bringing other underage girls into his network. For some, this was a significant sum, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Gifts and luxury : Girls were showered with expensive gifts, designer clothing, jewelry, and access to luxury items to create a sense of privilege and dependency.

Career and lifestyle promises : Epstein **offered modeling opportunities, education funding**, and connections to elite social circles , often telling girls he would help them succeed in careers like modeling or acting.

Emotional manipulation : He created a false sense of security by presenting himself as a mentor or protector , offering attention, affection, and a substitute family life to those with unstable home environments.

Access to power and wealth: He introduced girls to celebrities, politicians, and royalty, giving them a false sense of status and inclusion in exclusive circles, which further reinforced their dependence on him.

These benefits were part of a calculated grooming process designed to manipulate and control his victims.

It would appear that Epstein’s girls may have been exploited, but they were not trafficked and abused in the same way as English girls raped by Pakistani Muslims.

And the ‘official’ reporting of Pakistani rape gangs:

“The number of victims of grooming gangs involving men of Pakistani heritage in the UK is difficult to quantify nationally due to inconsistent data collection, but several high-profile cases provide insight:

“ Rotherham : The Jay Report estimated at least 1,400 victims , with Operation Stovewood indicating that about 80% of perpetrators were of Pakistani heritage . Most victims were white British girls.

Rochdale : 47 girls were identified as victims in the initial investigation, with all nine convicted men being British Pakistanis.

Telford : An independent inquiry found that around 1,000 girls were targeted over decades, with many abused by men of Pakistani origin.

National Scope: A private investigation led by MP Rupert Lowe found evidence of gang-based child sexual exploitation in at least 85 areas across the UK, involving predominantly Pakistani men.

While the ethnicity of perpetrators is not recorded in two-thirds of cases nationally, local data from Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire show a disproportionate number of Asian men involved. The Baroness Casey review (2025) confirmed that the ethnicity of offenders was systematically downplayed, with “obfuscation” in official records.

These figures reflect historical abuse spanning decades, with victims often dismissed or failed by authorities due to concerns about community relations and accusations of racism.

There are unsubstantiated reports of Pakistani rape gangs operating in dozens of UK cities with 500,000 sexual abuse violations of innocent girls and young women.

Onwards!!!

