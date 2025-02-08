Malaria is purportedly incurable and might be “Disease X”.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/malaria

Globally in 2023, there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597 000 malaria deaths in 83 countries.

The WHO African Region carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden.

In 2023, the WHO African Region was home to 94% of malaria cases (246 million) and 95% (569 000) of malaria deaths.

Children under 5 accounted for about 76% of all malaria deaths in the Region.

“The vast majority of malaria deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), nearly all malaria deaths are concentrated in this region.

In 2022, an estimated 608,000 people died of malaria, with most of these deaths being young children in sub-Saharan Africa. Specifically, Nigeria alone accounted for 27% and 31% of all malaria cases and deaths globally in 2022.”

A case fatality rate of around 600,000 dahs out of 260 million cases = 0.23%.

How about in the US? Well, here’s a rebuttal to claims that Gats sponsored companies may be bring malaria into the US:

Bill Gates-funded company did not cause malaria 'outbreak' in the US

Which chiefly rebuts this claim:

“The posts on Twitter and Facebook appear to be referring to locally-transmitted malaria cases recorded in the United States—the first such cases in the country in 20 years. But there is no evidence this has been caused by a Bill Gates-backed company which produces genetically modified mosquitoes, as the posts appear to imply. The company in question has itself described the suggestion as “scientifically impossible”.”

Mosquitoes must be responsible for other diseases - like dengue fever - and have a high risk of being amongst the 10 million migrant beggars “trafficked” by Biden, the UN, NGO’s and drug cartels.

Dengue fever – two news articles highlighting different prevention approaches - injections or modified skeeters

What would be the point of releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida and other US States otherwise?

Let’s switch to sub-Saharan West Africa.

DRC Disease X is Malaria- Result of New Vaccine Rollout?

“Malaria Cases in Ghana by Year

2019: 6.12 million—RTS,S/AS01 vaccine pilot study introduced

2021: 5.45 million

2021: 5.3 million—RTS, S/AS01 approved for widespread use (October 2021)

2022: 5.2 million

2023 (estimated): 6.6 million—R21 Matrix-M vaccine introduced (April 2023)”

The world’s first malaria vaccine was the 2019 pilot program in Ghana for the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine. 900,000 children were vaccinated during the pilot program. (2)

The RTS,S/AS01 vaccine was approved for widespread use in October 2021. (3)

The second vaccine, the R21 Matrix-M malaria vaccine, was introduced in April 2023. (3)

Malaria cases jumped over 1 million from 2022 to 2023, when the second vaccine was introduced. (4,5)

What is the benchmark for vaccine success? A reduction of half in the mortality rate amongst under 5 yar olds with no adverse events in later life? How has it been determined that the “vaccines” do not force higher infectiousness and severity?

How about an opportunity cost of spending he vaccine money on feeding the kids and improving hygiene? Or the bang for buck amongst differing approaches? IVM is almost free, vitamins are cheap.

We know that USAID blew money on all sorts of ridiculous projects, including biolabs in Ukraine via EcoHealth and Metabiota. The UK government is a big donor of a few billion bucks to GAVI over the next five years - along with a similar amount from the US.

The entire “vaccine” industry is based on “plausible deniability”. You can’t prove a negative - r a positive - of adverse events caused by the vaccines.

“Vaccines, skeeters or IVM/HCQ/other meds plus food and hygiene??? Maybe some work on removing standing water and providing skeeter nets - laced with skeeter repellent?

So, here you have two very different treatments for malaria. One modified mosquitoes and the other “vaccines” that may have caused a 20% increase in malaria cases in Ghana.

There are a host of other drugs on the market to treat and prevent malaria. I wonder what their success rate has been and whether these were tried and rejected in Ghana.

Brave AI has been programmed with this response for HCQ and Ivermectin:

“Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria, but it does not cure the disease. It works by killing the parasites that cause malaria, but it is not a complete cure. Hydroxychloroquine is also used to prevent malaria in areas where there is no known resistance to the drug. “

“Ivermectin is not a cure for malaria, but it has shown potential in reducing malaria transmission. Studies have found that ivermectin can kill mosquitoes that feed on humans who have taken the drug, which could help reduce the spread of malaria.”

Your medic will have a list of pills you can take ahead of travelling to malaria infested countries.

Have any trials been done that directly compare “vaccines” and skeeters with HCQ, IVM and those pills the doc will prescribe?

Somehow, I doubt it.

https://www.nomadtravel.co.uk/travel-clinic/vaccination-prices

Prices, Coupons & Patient Assistance Programs - Drugs.com

Here’s a bonus clip of how Gates turns taxpayer funds into super profits for him - from a year before the C19 scamdemic started:

Bill Gates and the Return on Investment in Vaccinations

And a commentary on US drug prices, for interest’s sake:

“Prescription drug prices in the United States are significantly higher than in other countries, with prices in the U.S. averaging 2.78 times those seen in 33 other nations.

Over the period from January 2022 to January 2023, more than 4,200 drug products had price increases, of which 46 percent were larger than the rate of inflation.The average drug price increase over this period was 15.2 percent, translating to $590 per drug product.”

Onwards!!!