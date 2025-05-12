From Brave AI:

“The UK government has approved a solar project near Howden in East Yorkshire that will generate approximately 400 megawatts (MW) of low-carbon electricity, which is sufficient to power around 100,000 homes.

This project, known as the East Yorkshire Solar Farm, will connect to the National Grid at the Drax substation in North Yorkshire. The development consent for this project was granted by the government on May 9, 2025.”

Granted by the Labour Party, not by local government.

What does Reform UK have to say about this?

“Additionally, a massive solar farm covering the equivalent of 1,800 football pitches, or 1,277 hectares, has been approved east of Selby in East Yorkshire. BOOM Power, the developer, expects this solar farm to generate approximately 400 MW of low-carbon electricity, also connecting to the National Grid at the Drax substation.

These two projects combined will generate almost 800 MW of solar power, which is part of the UK government's broader plans to increase solar capacity. The UK government aims to achieve 70 gigawatts (GW) of solar power by 2035, and these projects are significant steps towards that goal.”

Sunshine in East Yorkshire? You have got to be kidding. Aside from the average 12 hours a day of darkness, East Yorkshire is not renowned for “sunny winters”, taking another 8 months of solar power “offline”.

This is monumentally stupid.

And all approved by a single “net zero” zealot in a government with just 20% electoral support.

Here’s the plan – written in the best gobbledegook the civil service bureaucrats can come up with:

Clean Power 2030 Action Plan: A new era of clean electricity – connections reform annex (updated April 2025) - GOV.UK

It has paragraphs like this:

“To determine a regional breakdown of the government’s pathway, government asked NESO to consider how best to distribute capacity regionally. NESO’s analysis is informed both by the existing connections queue, to ensure that there is an adequate supply of projects, and power sector modelling, to ensure that assets are located where they can reduce the level of unabated gas used and help keep future system costs low.”

No reference to actual people living in the “capacity distribution” zones – all centrally planned by socialist, shiny trousered bureaucrats led by NESO.

That part of the National Grid bought by the single Minister of Net Zero, Miliband as soon as Labour took office after the 4 July 2024 election.

From Brave AI:

“The UK's National Energy System Operator (NESO) is an independent public body responsible for managing and planning the country's electricity and gas networks, facilitating the transition to net zero while ensuring the energy system remains reliable, efficient, and secure. Established under the 2023 Energy Act, NESO was formally launched on October 1, 2024, and operates both the electricity transmission and gas distribution systems. It was previously owned by National Grid plc as the Electricity System Operator (ESO) and was nationalized in September 2024. NESO is chaired by Paul Golby and its CEO is Fintan Slye. “

A government bought and paid for NGO advising the government on the government’s intentions.

Bing prevents any coverage of protests, here’s Brave AI:

“The UK government has approved a 400-megawatt solar farm in East Yorkshire, which has led to protests from local groups who are concerned about the impact on the landscape and agricultural land. The decision was announced on May 9, 2025, and the solar farm will generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes.”

“East Riding Against Solar Expansion (ERASE): This local protest group expressed severe disappointment over the approval of the solar farm near Howden, citing concerns about the impact on agricultural land and the environment.”

“Springwell Solar Farm: While not directly related to the East Yorkshire project, there are concerns raised over a separate solar farm plan in North Kesteven that would cover an area the size of 2,800 football pitches.”

“The East Yorkshire Solar Farm application was granted development consent by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, following an examination that included public participation and consideration of local views.”

The consultation is a farce – Miliband ign

ored it. He probably asked a few European hikers.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!