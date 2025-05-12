Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
39m

a perfects example of why local government should be at the TOP of the hierarchy of governments. The national government should NOT be able to override local democracy. In the US, neither our State governments nor our national government should be able to override local democracy. But every country in the world has this hierarchy upside down and backwards. Every country gives its national government the right to screw over the locals. In the US, our federal government can tell the State and local governments what to do, and the State governments can tell the locals what to do. We will never have true democracy until we rectify this. Local democracy is the only true democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
8m

We live in difficult times. Seems these thugs are unstoppable. Seems too we can't destroy them before they destroy us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture