Who, in the FBI. authorized the seizure and cremation of the body of would-be Trump assassin, whilst it was subject to county coroner jurisdiction and before an autopsy could be performed?
Per Clay Higgins’ Office:
My effort to examine Crooks’ body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact… the FBI released the body for cremation 10 days after J13. On J23, Crooks was gone. Nobody knew this until Monday, August 5, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, Sheriff, etc.
Yes, Butler County Coroner technically had legal authority over the body, but I spoke with the Coroner, and he would have never released Crooks’ body to the family for cremation or burial without specific permission from the FBI.
The coroner’s report and autopsy report are both “late.” As of Monday, August 5, they were a week late. The problem with me not being able to examine the actual body is that I won’t know 100% if the coroner’s report and the autopsy report are accurate. We will actually never know. Yes, we’ll get the reports and pictures, etc, but I will not ever be able to say with certainty that those reports and pictures are accurate according to my own examination of the body.
Again, similar to releasing the crime scene and scrubbing crime scene biological evidence… this action by the FBI can only be described by any reasonable man as an obstruction to any following investigative effort. Please note,
Mr. Chairman, that on J23, the day that Crooks was cremated, both the Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight Committee had begun House Committee jurisdictional investigation into J13, and Speaker Johnson had already stated that he was forming an Official Congressional investigative body. Why, then, by what measure, would the FBI release his body to the family for cremation? This pattern of investigative scorched earth by the FBI is quite troubling.”
Maybe the autopsy would have revealed little of interest, maybe the FBI has some sort of Federal coroner authority to destroy the remains of an assassin in any US State.
It’s over a month since the attempted assassination on 13 July 2024, Potential evidence was destroyed in ten days and yet there is no FBI report detailing the events.
I"m old enought to clearly remember the day President JFK was shot. This same presidential assasination attempt is way too similar to JFK's death. Right after assasination attempt by both assasins, Lee Harvey Oswald & Crooks, they both are killed. Not getting complete autopsy info from coroner is also similar to "suicide" of Marilyn Monroe which I've investigated most of my life and I'll soon be 70 y.o. With MM, again it was questions surrounding her autopsy; one book by policeman who investigated her death intensely says he personally saw the coroner's report when it was first delivered; few days later that report was removed and another put in its place and it had different info. Granted, that coroner who did MM autopsy, Thomas Noguchi, was notoriously crooked, to put it politely. Since then, I've read about way too many coroners also doing illegal, crooked things - as in Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia's death, again it was the coroner who circumvented the law so we'll never know the truth about Scalia's death.
Then there is strange death of JFK, Jr. They said he was inexperienced pilot, when in reality too many people who knew him said he was an excellent very experienced pilot who was always very, very cautious. His body was apparently given over to Pres Bill Clinton who gave the order to have the body cremated, very shortly after JFK's death. Firstly, JFK was a very sincere Catholic and NO sincere Catholic in those days would have agreed to have been cremated. Secondly, why did Clinton get to have the say over what should be done with the body. JFK, Jr. had a sister, Caroline, who should have had the say over his body. So what happened there?
Something is very, very wrong and the fact that there is a pattern to all these deaths (and many others such as those who had 2 shots to back of head and were declared "suicided") should tell us there is a group who follow same pattern who are out to kill anyone who might talk or know things this group doesn't want anyone to know. Who are these people and why do they keep killing people?
