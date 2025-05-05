We have all witnessed the lawfare – taxpayer funding of baseless prosecutions against political opponents – by Democratic Party operatives.

Lawfare extends deep into the judiciary.

The democratic party has 15 cases brought against Trump’s executive orders. All brought by judges appointed by Democrats.

We have seen the retrospective pardons granted by Biden for a ten yar period – especially for his son and Fauci.

Trump’s private home at Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI – planting records that “breached” standards of record keeping,

Remember the Mueller report?

“The final cost of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation was reported to be approximately $31.7 million by the Justice Department in August 2019.”

“Robert Mueller was asked to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign. Additionally, Mueller was tasked with investigating efforts to obstruct the investigation into Russian interference.”

“… investigation into Russian interference.” – but Mueller only investigated Trump.

The actual collusion and treason were committed by Hillary Clinton,

She and her conspirators at Perkins Coie were not mentioned in the Mueller report, but the fabricated allegations in the “Steele dossier” were central.

What do you call plotting with foreign agents to overthrow a sitting POTUS?

TREASON.

From Brave AI:

“In the United States, there is no statute of limitations for treason. This means that a person can be charged with treason at any time, regardless of when the alleged act of treason occurred.”

These aren’t the only Federal crimes committed by Hillary Clinton,

There was the illegal use of personal emails and a private server and the printing of documents on personal assistant, child porn husband of Huma Abedin, Anthony Weiner.

No dawn FBI raids and emptying of underwear drawers at her home.

Disgraced former FBI director, James Comey, covered it up, per Brave AI:

“James Comey, the former FBI director, stated that "no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case" regarding Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information on her private email server.

That should have read "no reasonable DEMOCRATIC prosecutor would bring such a case"!!

And now we have activist judges issuing OPINIONS against the Executive Orders of POTUS.

Another (Obama appointed) DC judge puts on her crown and issues an OPINION about a Trump executive order.

The latest by a real indoctrinated “judge” with deep ties to prosecuting Trump.

“Judge Beryl A. Howell decided to skip a trial over the case and ruled that the president's actions amounted to unlawful coercion and violated the First and Fifth Amendments.”

That is her OPINION, as a Democratic Party supporter.

Check this out:

“As chief judge, she supervised federal grand juries in the district, including for the Mueller special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections and investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 United States presidential election.”

And here’s who “succeeded” her in positions she gave up:

From here, Beryl Howell - Wikipedia

This is the “lawfare” that exists in the US.

Just this “cabal” of jurists is responsible for the obstruction we are now witnessing,

They have no standing and consider that they can just spew words that have legal force – “words are weapons” that they can use to achieve their aims. Any words that sound “legal”. And they get power and money for spewing these words, that SCOTUS must qualify. Not the positive affirmation hrs such as Ketanji Jackson of course – way above her pay grade.

Justice is supposed o be blind. Democrats think that only their dogma is valid, and they can allow Lady Justice to, not only take a peek, but ignore the meaning of the law.

Here’s another thought.

Are the Epstein files being withheld so that Republicans can continue the blackmail of the paedophiles?

Why was Epstein whistleblower, Virginia Giuffre (RIP), working at Mar-a-Lago before being pimped by Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein?

Patel and Bongino have a lot on their plate right now.

They could start with “Lock her up” and continue with the sedition of the three-judge cabal.

Maybe hey don’t have the brains, money and desire – or maybe they know that there are a lot of Republicans implicated in the Epstein files.

