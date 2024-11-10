From here:

“Donald Trumps plan to Terminate the US Relationship with the World Health Organization and Thwart their Efforts to Surrender our Sovereignty with the “Pandemic Treaty”

“The World Health Organization has become nothing more than a corrupt globalist scam, paid for by the United States, but owned and controlled by China. When the China virus reached our shores, the World Health Organization disgracefully covered the tracks of the Chinese Communist Party every single step of the way.

For this reason, it was my great honor to terminate America's relationship with the World Health Organization…> Unfortunately, crooked Joe Biden foolishly re-entered the World Health Organization…>

And now Biden had pushed to bypass the United States Senate to enter a Pandemic Treaty that would surrender American sovereignty to the World Health Organization, again, controlled by China…>”

AS PRESIDENT, I Will: • Immediately terminate that treaty • Not allow public health to be used as a pretext to advance the march of global government. • Withdraw from the corrupt World Health Organization. • Work to forge a new coalition of nations that are strongly committed to protecting health, while also upholding sovereignty and freedom.

“They were so anxious to get the United States back after I terminated the agreement. They were so anxious to get it back that they offered me a deal, $25 to $30 million. And I said, NO, I'll wait.”

Winning!!!!! I feel like I want to cheer! More of this ad there will be no need to continue posting! Haha!

Onwards!!!

