Trump cannot directly up-fund the local police forces around the country to crack down on the rampant crime caused by the criminals that call themselves the Democratic Party. That will have to come from the voters in the local areas putting in councillors, mayors and district attorneys that want law and order, rather than murder and mayhem.

"The left’s ideas have failed and failed spectacularly, and all they have left is cheating.” Elizabeth Nickson”

“Everybody and his uncle expect a gigantic tantrum to follow November 6 if Mr. Trump somehow overcomes the tide of bogus harvested votes, illegal alien votes, phantom overseas votes, voting machine swapped votes, lost-and-found votes, last-minute rafts of votes, and other products of the Marc Elias election sabotage machine.”

Yep. If the criminal syndicate that is the Democratic Party fraudulently “wins” another electro, well, it’s all over for the USA. Every nation in the world will join BRIC’s and the US will descend into Idiocracy. The US has become the schoolyard bully amongst countries, stealing smaller kids lunch money ad beating up those that don’t pay up – all this while the other kids sneer and jeer when out of earshot – when they aren’t laughing at the stupidity of the US people “voting” for sock puppets like Biden and Harris.

