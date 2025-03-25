From this 1111-minute video here:

“Renowned French physician, microbiologist, and infectious disease expert Didier Raoult, M.D., sits down with Del to revisit the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As one of the most controversial figures in the fight against the virus,

Raoult was among the first to advocate for a cheap, repurposed drug, hydroxychloroquine, that he claimed showed promise in treating COVID-19. However, what followed was a storm of censorship, scientific suppression, and personal attacks.

In this explosive interview, Raoult reveals what really happened, the global forces that worked to discredit his findings, and why the scientific community turned against him. Plus, hear his startling insights on the origins of COVID-19, including his unexpected take on the Chinese lab leak theory.”

He calls Bill Gates an idiot, dabbling in areas which he has no competence and suggests that scientific progress in Europe and the US will increasingly be dominated by China and Africa.

Much of th damage to Western science has occurred because, rather than simply say “I don’t know”, scientists pretend certainty and impose protocols based on their ignorance.

Didier exudes a Gallic personality and his enthusiasm for the pursuit of knowledge is infectious,

It turns out that the clinical trials authorised by the Federal government were designed to fail - building up toxic doses of HCQ to a 2mg level used by those attempting suicide, rather than ceasing the treatment when the symptoms disappeared, or administering the proscribed and much lower dosage.

Didier says that the likely origin of SAS-COV2 was zoonotic. He also points out that randomised clinical trials have - if a treatment works there is little point in continuing the trial.

He talks about the retraction of his papers by editors who have never written a scientific paper in their lives - and his high (PICO?) score.

He talks about the obfuscation of people like Fauci who say that ONLY poorly designed randomised control trials can provide answers,

There’s lots more in the interview - including how Coca-Cola triggers th sugars used to create alcohol!

