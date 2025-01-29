The UK government minister for “net zero” and climate cultism has overridden the wishes of local residents and awarded a (“exclusive, no compete”?) contract to extend an existing wind turbine forests and solar panel plantation in prime, food producing and CO2 reducing, Lincolnshire, UK, farmland.

The value of the contracts for past wind and solar is not available, nor is the value of the latest contract. What is known is that the company awarded the contract is Ecotricity, whose owner, Dale Vince, has donated £5.4 million to Labour since 2022.

We also know that wind and solar cost at least 5 times more than natural gas to generate electricity and aside from the environmental footprint from forests of wind turbines and solar panel plantations, there is the collateral damage to wildlife, miles of access roads and miles of connections have to also be built.

How much food was being produced by the existing land seized by politicians to pursue uneconomic and harmful renewable projects which prevent the reduction of CO2 by crops via photosynthesis? No data available.

The overall project and this extension have been bubbling along for a few years. From 2023:

“Local farmers are outraged by the proposals. Hazel Needham, a third-generation farmer based at Fosdyke, warned: “Food will be replaced by a harvest of electricity.

“We will have to import more food that we can grow here in Lincolnshire, and that will cost everyone more.”

And from a month after the 4 July 2024 general election:

“Ecotricity, a renewable energy company and the Labour Party’s largest public donor, applied for around 20.5 hectares of land to house ground-mounted solar panels, which will operate for up to four decades.

The application site is at the south of Fen Lane in Conisholme, roughly mid-way between Louth and Donna Nook in East Lindsey.”

And from here:

Robert Oldershaw is a director of Oldershaws of Moulton, which supplies about 20-25% of the UK’s retail onions. National Grid has sent the company maps showing the cable line crossing some of its fields.”

Lunacy that only members of a Cult could roll-out.

Here’s Brav AI’s description:

“Ecotricity, a UK-based green energy company, has been involved in a controversy regarding its ties with Ed Miliband.

On January 24, 2025, Miliband approved a large solar and battery farm project proposed by Ecotricity in Lincolnshire.

The project includes a solar farm with a capacity exceeding 50 megawatts (MW) and a giant energy storage system with an estimated storage capacity of 200-400 MW.

The approval was granted under the Planning Act 2008, which allows large-scale infrastructure projects to bypass local council objections and go straight to the Secretary of State.”

“Secrete-ary” more like. The technology does not exist for battery storage - not even the “fly wheels” are plausible.

Maybe this# technology?

This insanity is rolling out the length and breadth of the United Kingdom. Chop down forests, sequester farmland in order to provide ugly, environmentally toxic, destructive of animal’s and insects, and 5 times the price of electricity generated from hydrocarbon fuels. Not to mention that it works only 25% of the time in a “feast and famine” manner with wind turbs particularly being paid to shut down when three is too much wind and stand idle most of the time, with hydrocarbon plants being paid to be on “stand-by”. During the “wind feast” and being used when there is the, 75% of the time, “wind famine”.

The reweaves need 100% hydrocarbon fuel back-up power supply - meaning that the UK must maintain twice the electricity generation capacity that it needs.

This is just assault on farmers, The changes to inheritance tax will start in 2027 - a 40% tax that will hit everyone, not just farmers - A TAX ON NUNRALISD GAINS.

I would not be surprised if this “you scratch my back” device is in play in all sectors,

How many awards for book deals, or vaccines, or roads, or renewables, and especially landlord’s and hotel owners to house immigrant beggars>

Astly, just out of interest, inflation measured by the UK CPI increased by 25% (from 108.5 in 1q2020 to 135.6 in 4q2024) over the five years to December 2024, the recent settlement for these same five years was just 15%. Overall surveyed wage inflation runs at around 6% per annum, equal to around 34% over five years.

All reducing productivity as GDP bumps along at zero for the las five years,

Onwards!