From here:

https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/acting-social-security-commissioner-steps-down-over-doge-requests?

“The two unidentified sources claimed that King refused to give the information to DOGE staffers at the SSA, and the White House has replaced her with new acting Commissioner Leland Dudek. “

“White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said the agency will be led by a "career Social Security anti-fraud expert" until President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration is confirmed.

“President Trump has nominated the highly qualified and talented Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration, and we expect him to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks," Fields said. "In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner.”

Enquiring minds are wondering whether this has anything to do with the half a trillion a year in fraudulent payments made to dead people.

(100) It’s not just dead voters that prop up the Democratic Party, its social security and disability benefits paid to dead people - half a TRILLION bucks A YEAR of pension and disability fraud uncovered

Onwards!!!