This video reveals the intentional suppression of ivermectin as a treatment for C19.

We know that Big Pharma, the WHO and CDC/FDA conspired with the US military to disallow alternative treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine protocols because hundreds of billions of dollars could be made by fleecing taxpayers, globally.

Ivermectin works by attracting the spike protein from red blood cells, as simple as that. When the Ivermectin binds with the spike protein, red blood cells are freed to allow the free flow of oxygen.

Professor Colleen Aldous applies the Bradford-Hill criteria to the use of ivermectin and finds it conforms as a safe and effective treatment.

Recall that, in 2020, there was no solution – treatments had to be developed on the hoof, as it were. Randomised control trials were not feasible or available.

The only clinical trials undertaken were for an experimental delivery via an injection of mRNA technology that had failed every clinical trial and had not been used in a mass public health setting – ever.

Ivermectin was known by every health regulator in the world as a safe and effective treatment for viral infections such as river blindness – yet health regulators globally said it was deadly and could not be used as a re-purposed drug, until it had been through a randomised control trial.

One thing is for sure – whoever the idiot was that came up with the idea of injecting people with the toxic component of the virus – the spike protein – is a mass murderer and an idiot.

The whole video is well worth a watch!

US extra deaths are running at around half a million a year, compared to 2019 levels. Globally the number of deaths is running at around 13 million.

One day, a WHO/NIH might do something about it/

The Ghosts of SARS – Over the five years ended 2024, extra global deaths were around 54 million – there were just 7 million “official” deaths with C19 present

