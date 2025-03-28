A year ago, I penned this article:

Out of the frying pan, into the fire – the UK is about to swap a bunch of experienced incompetents for a bunch of inexperienced incompetents

It was a bleak foretelling of the demise of the UK into that of a failed nation state. Politicians from both sides have demonstrated a staggering incompetence in the management of public finances.

Having mandated the forced injection with experimental toxins, the UK is in denial of the harms its government and health “authorities” have caused.

Changes in UK benefit system payments (PIP) - clues for vaxx damage?

Inject, poison, then accuse the UK population of being lazy - sound about right?

The next shoe to drop is to deny welfare to those affected and reduce their benefits.

There is a pandemic of the “vaccinated”, that the UK cannot afford.

As with all Marxist governments, it gets worse, much worse. The interest bill for past profligate spending is around £100 million a year on over £2.5 trillion of accumulated debt - with no signs of reducing the debt - merely slowing its escalation.

28.4 million UK households have seen their spending on energy bills increase to close to £50 billion a year from £40 billion a year ago. An extra 10 billion a year.

Sicken the population and increase living costs. We all know that “net zero” is a complete fiction that achieves nothing except virtue signalling.

Almost every single hotel and boarding house has been taken up by legal and illegal immigrants. Around 2 million rooms costing around £100-200 a night. £300 million a night = £110 billion a year - which you can double for indirect costs for room service, translators, court appearances etc.

The next shoe to drop in the destruction of the UK is the upcoming changes in National Insurance (and the increase in the minimum wage).

Here, “Rachel from Accounts” has increased the cost of employment by reducing the threshold at which National Insurance is payable and increasing the rate at which it is payable.

Instead of paying 13.8% on earnings above £9,100, employers must now pay National Insurance (NI) on earnings above £5,000 and pay 15%.

Here is a table of the approximate costs for the overall economy.

The increase in employment costs is £31.6 billion. The public sector represents a cost increase that flows back to the government, but the private sector must bear a straight £25.8 billion reduction in profits.

The morons in the Treasury advising “Rachel from Accounts” who falsely assume that there are no second-round effects of this profit reduction.

There are many and obvious second round effects, of course. These second-round effects will include the shuttering of marginally profitable businesses, the laying off of staff AND the increase in prices to compensate.

Here’s a mix of employment costs across the public and private sectors/

And the revised NI numbers:

And these are the changes:

It will not be lost on all employers that each percentage point increase in wage rates will be inflated by 15%, rather than 13.8%.

Each of those sectors will attempt to recover the increased costs by increasing customer charges. Civil servants, health workers and teachers maybe not so much, all swings and roundabouts as far as government revenues are concerned.

Supermarkets and banking? Local authorities have already increased their local taxes by the maximum amount allowed - and beyond where they are at, or close to, being bankrupt - +5%.

Then there are 18 million people in employment beyond the 10 million in those chosen sectors in the tables above, who will be passing along the hikes in their costs - or going out of business or laying off staff.

Whatever happens this year, next year’s budget will include the extra billions in the public sector - on health care, civil servants etc, which will necessitate more taxes as the lies unfold.

So, that’s the poisoning of the population by the government (and reduction in benefits), the immigration question and “net zero” measures. All of which inflict pain and suffering.

It does not stop there. There are increases in workers’ rights and minimum wages but leave those aside for now.

There is anther shoe. Housing the immigrants.

Labour has plans to build 1.5 million new homes to house its importation of 3-4 million legal, illegal and quasi-legal immigrants.

It will do this by borrowing the capital and importing even more legal immigrants.

It intends to build 12 new cities of around 125,000 houses each. These houses will be “green” houses and will be financed by borrowing the half million pounds each will cost.

To repeat, the UK does not have the builders, plumbers, electricians etc or the power, sewage and water builders - these will have to be imported - probably from the EU. More immigrants.

1.5 million times £500,000 = £750 billion pounds - spread over the next five years = £150 billion pounds a year to be added to the current trillions in national debt.

There aren’t sufficient skilled builders in the UK, to build these new cities and the infrastructure necessary to support them. They will be tomorrow’s slums that the next government will try and sell off - at a loss.

Rather than evicting the illegal Immigrants - possibly around 1.5 million of them - the Labour government is going to build them houses. The housing program is NOT intended for Brits - it is for the immigrants. One only has to look back to the 1960’s when Labour previously pulled this stunt. It is part of the playbook.

The solutions remain obvious and brutal.

Set a mandatory budget surplus of £50 billion a year for the next ten years and tailor department votes accordingly. This means reducing spending from 1.4 trillion a year to 1.2 trillion a year - a cut of 14% in spending.

Exit the ECHR and expel millions of illegal and quasi-legal immigrants immediately.

Return a million legal immigrants.

Cancel all “net zero” policies and build a dozen (shale) gas-fired power stations.

Sack 30% of the civil service - starting at the top.

Sack half (375) of MPs costing £94,000 each plus another £106,000 each in support staff and costs - saving £75 million AND 90% (720 out of 800) of the House of Lords taking £323 pounds a day in expenses.

Eliminate the overseas aid budget - the foreigners are already in the UK.

Abandon Ukraine - it is a foreign war and none of the UK’s business.

