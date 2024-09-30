I hope you read the article:

A Principality Falls in an Avalanche of Scum, Body Parts, and Anguish - Hollywood in Crisis (substack.com)

To say it is shocking is an understatement. It tells an, as yet unproven, tale of evil beyond measure.

“To continue with the accusations of insiders: this group - the Kardashians, Oprah. Diddy, Jay Z. - etc are so rich because they traffic children across the U.S. The 320,000 that have crossed the border during the Biden/Harris administration are caught in their web.

These men and women are members of the Brulee, the black cohort in the Illuminati. The use of children as sacrifice to the dark gods, for the purpose of wealth and fame and power, has been entrenched in Hollywood’s culture because it is a fast conduit. In fact, unless you are a member, prepare to be marginalized.”

Oprah – who interviewed Harris recently – and the Kardashians are implicated plus many others. Including Trump, Hillary Clinton and Obama. Maybe Diddy’s “parties” were not always so evil.

We have all seen what a sex-crazed monster Hunter Biden has been and there are many stories about just loving his hairy legs caressed by children.

So just how deep does the story go? Does it reach into the heart of the Democratic Party?

You cannot “lose track of” 320,000 children.

Was this part of an even worse plot to pervert the entire US?

Another “tip of the iceberg” indicator:

(100) 425,000 convicted felons allowed to join the Biden/Harris gang of whack jobs and cutthroats already in the US (substack.com)

“The data says that, among those not in detention, there are:

• 2,521 convicted kidnappers

• 13,099 convicted murderers

• 14,301 convicted of burglary

• 15,811 convicted of sexual assault

• 56,533 with drug convictions

• 62,231 convicted of assault

• 222,141 with pending criminal charges

• 425,431 total convicted criminals”

And that’s just the ones that have been tracked down with criminal records. How many more out of the 10-15 million let in on the Biden/Harris “watch!”?

The alleged offences by the P Diddy “network” are truly heinous.

How much was enabled, supported and actually facilitated by the Bide/Harris regime?

How deep does it go?

Are stories like these unconnected?

(100) What is “Molly” – the drug used by Democrats in New York for “speakeasy” parties as they locked down everyone else? (substack.com)

Apparently, the Sinaloa drug cartel was sickened by what it saw – Justin Bieber was passed around like a sex toy was a tame act.

Time to properly examine not just the “trail of tears” made by the victim of human trafficking via the vast network of NGO’s charities and religious groups (coordinated by the UN’s International Office for Migration (IOM)?) but what happens once the victims (not just the (80%?) military aged men) have been trafficked INSIDE the US – it’s not just about voting.

Where have the trafficked women ended up – it won’t just be at P Diddy’s “parties”.

The Cult of Moloch has been “outed” in Hollywood.

Trump, Obama and Hillary (but not Bill or Huma Abedin/Anthony Weiner?) Clinton are on the list of attendees. I am surprised that Jussie Smollett and Kim Foxx are not!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan