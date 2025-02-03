Rather than “see no evil, speak no evil and hear no evil” the UK’s health system “sees no truth, speaks no truth and hears no truth”. It does not gather relevant data; it doesn’t discuss such data and censors those that reveal and discuss the data.

The culling of the elderly and inform using Midazolam and morphine in April 2020 is just one example of gross and deadly mismanagement.

Is there an ounce of curiosity around the 40,000 increase in the number of dead between March 2020 and April 2020?

By region for England and Wales:

An even deeper dive into the UK’s extra 40,000 deaths in April 2020 – C19 or Midazolam + morphine? What was on the death certificates as primary and secondary cause of death????

What explains the 136% increase in deaths in London between March 2020 and April 2020, and the 84% increase in the East and 83% in the North West regions - compared to under 50% in the South West and Wales?

By registered death district:

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

Within London alone, 236% extra deaths in Haringey and 181% increase in Camden, between March 2020 and April 2020.

Those were the days of the “fake” positive results from an RT-PCR test that was used at all sorts of cycle thresholds - and a time when the “flu and pneumonia” diagnosis disappeared.

Those were also the days of the ban on autopsies and the instant cremation of bodies - when “fear and loathing of a “deadly virus” amongst many medics refused to see patients to fill usual prescriptions and the banning of anti-viral/malarial treatments such as hydroxychloroquine protocols were banned - on WHO “recommendations” - that had been used for decades.

Then came the experimental injections - viral vector or mRNA - that caused the actual poison - the spike protein - to penetrate the DNA of all those injected,

The extra deaths switched from a diagnosis of respiratory causes to circulatory causes, now we wait for the cancer and heart disease epidemics.

Excess mortality spiked at around 20% before lapsing back to around 5% - as the government data wonks changed baseline data.

The latest ploy by the politicians and media chattering heads is to call the British people lazy and fraudsters - by squealing about long term disability claims.

From Brave AI:

The number of economically inactive people due to long-term sickness in the United Kingdom has been increasing over the past decade. Here is a summary of the figures from the first quarter of 2014 to the third quarter of 2024:

Q3 2024 : 2,783,000 people

Q2 2024 : 2,803,000 people

Q1 2024 : 2,820,000 people

Q4 2023 : 2,800,000 people

Q3 2023 : 2,736,000 people

Q2 2023 : 2,697,000 people

Q1 2023 : 2,712,000 people

Q4 2022 : 2,583,000 people

Q3 2022 : 2,639,000 people

Q2 2022 : 2,386,000 people

Q1 2022 : 2,315,000 people

Q4 2021 : 2,327,000 people

Q3 2021 : 2,287,000 people

Q2 2021 : 2,182,000 people

Q1 2021 : 2,208,000 people

Q4 2020 : 2,233,000 people

Q3 2020 : 2,220,000 people

Q2 2020 : 2,123,000 people

Q1 2020 : 2,127,000 people

Q4 2019 : 2,075,000 people

Q3 2019 : 2,054,000 people

Q2 2019 : 2,031,000 people

Q1 2019: 2,002,000 people

A 5-10% increase in the numbers from 2019 over the first year of the scamdemic in 2020.

A similar annualised increase over the 18 moths to the second quarter of 2022.

And then an increase of 10-15% for the last two quarters of 2022 with another 10% increase since.

The latest numbers in that list of around 2.8 million are 40% higher than those of early 2019. An extra 800,000 people out of a population of 68 million.

Those with long term disabilities have a far higher mortality rate than those without them.

From Brave AI:

“Between March 2, 2020, and July 14, 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, disabled individuals who were limited a lot had a mortality rate of 860.8 per 100,000 compared to 70.8 per 100,000 for those who were limited a little, a rate 12.2 times greater. “

Those numbers are over the initial C19 period - spanning those 40,000 extra deaths in April 2020 referred to above. Nothing to see or ask about here?

On a more general note:

“ … the relative difference in mortality rates between those disabled and limited a lot and those non-disabled was 2.4 times higher for females and 2.0 times higher for males during the same period.”

At this point it is worth highlighting that compensation for vaxx damage is only paid to victims of the experimental injections, if causation can be proven to have inflicted disabilities of AT LEAST 60%.

What is the level of disability to qualify for long term sickness benefit because of being unable to work? 5%, 10%. 25% = how far below the 60% for “compensation” from experimental injections?

We are in the death throes of the C19 psy-op.

The “exit stage” - where o further coverage of the millions of dead and billions of injured can be “handled” by simply absorbing them into general statistics and treating the C!9 scam as a “normal” part of life and people can “get over it”.

“Walk on by”. There are trade wars, Ukraine and the fumigation f illegal immigrants to focus on??? I say, walk, chew gum AND watch where you are going!

Onwards!!!