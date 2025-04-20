Here is a link to the tweet:

Dr David Cartland BMedSci MBChB MRCGP (2014) on X: "Dr Roger Hodkinson, [Apr 18, 2025 at 21:45] For those who bought into the COVID narrative, it’s time to confront the truth—listen to this mainstream media report and face the betrayal. They deceived you, and the cost is lives lost. Research now confirms—and Greg Hunt himself https://t.co/tRxa93BlIJ" / X

The virus carrying the spike protein was created in a lab.

What Jesse does not cover is the other funding sources for EcoHealth Alliance or the other company involved – Metabiota.

(100) Why does the US Government give taxpayer money to EcoHealth Alliance (and to Metabiota in the past)? Who signed the checks in the Federal agencies – a political appointee or a staffer?

DTRA were significant funders of EcoHealth – not just the NIH (NIAID).

Here’s an earlier piece on Baric:

From the “things that make you go hmm..” files – in 2010 - Ralph Baric co-authored a paper that was the basis for the Zelenko protocol of Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc + Azithromycin

Ever wondered why the internet has been wiped clean of any information on meetings between the developer of the first RT-PCR test, Christian Drosten?

Maybe it had something to do with its unsuitability for diagnostics – according to its inventor Kary Mullis – who thought Fauci was an idiot.

The treatment for SARS co-authored by Baric forms part of the campaign against hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) covered here:

The War on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) - by Peter Halligan

Recall that Rick Bright ordered the destruction of the US stockpile of HCQ.

All this led to the censorship of the use of Ivermectin (IVM) and HCQ – because they were a working alternative to any “mRNA experiment” or an equally experimental viral vector “vaccine”.

I have gone on ad nauseum about the FAILURE of the Pfizer clinical “show” trials,

Maybe in another segment, Jesse can discuss how the trials were cut short – from 6 months to around 3-4 for most participants.

The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print

Maybe he can investigate the first post-marketing atheisation report, issued after just 10 weeks:

reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

And check on the unresolved numbers – whilst examining the distinction between doses shipped and doses administered (I estimate less than 75%) and then reconcile that to the likely under-reporting factor.

After that, maybe he could interview some people on the under-reporting factor on adverse event reporting systems like VAERS, Yellow Card and EUDRA.

Ot forgetting that the process used to concoct the “vaccines” was adjusted in Pfizer shots to include adulterations – SV40 – and contaminants – like e coli.

I have “coached” Grok to provide this answer (Grokage in, Grokage out!):

“The most plausible range for SAEs, balancing trial data, Schmeling’s findings, and real-world reports, is 27.6–82.8 million serious adverse events, with ~55 million as a reasonable midpoint. For all adverse events, 1.24–1.86 billion is likely, dominated by mild reactions. These figures assume all shipped doses were administered and align with the CCCA’s critical stance but are higher than reported rates in VigiBase/VAERS, reflecting possible underreporting or trial overestimation.”

Now that would be a segment I would pay to watch!

Onwards!!!