It’s been a long five years with C19 “present” and a long four years with the adulterated and contaminated experimental modified mRNA, viral vector and “traditional” Chinese injections.

Perhaps we should review what has been inflicted on the human race.

Staring a month after trump took the office of POTUS, Fauci burst onto the scene with this:

Dr. Fauci Predicted a Pandemic Under Trump in 2017 | NowThis

A “surprise” that Fauci know about a few years in advance.

He would have known about the research developments over the past 20 years like these:

(100) In case you missed it or need reminding – funding of Ukrainian, Wuhan et al bio-labs using devices created by the US Government – Labyrinth, MetaBiota and EcoHealth Alliance

Perhaps leading to the suppression of articles like this:

Parliamentary question | Outbreak of the deadly 'California flu' in Ukraine | P-000636/2016 | European Parliament

“According to an online publication[1] and other information, at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers have died and 200 are still hospitalised after the accidental leak of the ‘California flu’ virus from an American laboratory near Kharkov in eastern Ukraine.”

“The spread of this dangerous virus has been confirmed by the deputy commander of the army of the Donetsk People's Republic, Lieutenant Colonel Eduard Basurin, who said: ‘According to the Ukrainian army medical corps, there is an epidemic among military personnel. According to medical staff, the virus first causes a sudden fever that cannot be treated even with antibiotics and death occurs two days later. So far 20 soldiers have died from this unknown virus and an attempt is being made to cover up the whole thing.’

Russia presented the evidence that it had gathered following its invasion of eastern Ukraine in February 2022. It was shouted down by other members, except China.

https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/after-months-of-denial-u-s-admits-to-running-ukraine-biolabs/

U.N. Security Council rejects Russia's call to probe debunked U.S.-Ukraine biological weapons claims - CBS News

“United Nations — The U.N.'s 15-nation Security Council voted down on Wednesday a proposal by Russia to create a commission to investigate Moscow's unsubstantiated claims of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian "military biological" program. Russia has leveled allegations since March that programs in Ukraine sponsored by the U.S. Defense Department were in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention, an international law regulating weaponized toxins.”

We then have the October 2019 Military Olympics in China and Event 201 global pandemic simulation exercise at the same time in New York city.

What followed was the enactment of the Event 201 dress rehearsal.

Only the CIA could have enforced the psy-op we all were part of on a global basis – only the US military had the logistics capability – via sub-contractors – to deliver the injections.

The world was placed under martial law.

Let’s leave that aside for now and take another look at the live “severity” and “infectiousness” that was available on the Diamond Princess all the way back in early 2020.

Age dependence of the natural history of infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2): an analysis of Diamond Princess data - PMC

“Figure 2 shows the age distribution of 677 PCR-positive individuals. Of these individuals, 377 (55.7%) were symptomatic, 48 (7.1%) had severe disease and 13 (1.9%) died. The proportion of symptomatic infected individuals was highest among cases aged ≥80 years (88.5%). Severe disease was observed most frequently among cases aged ≥80 years (21.1%), followed by cases in their 70s (10.3%) and 60s (6.1%). No cases aged <40 years experienced severe disease. Deaths were most common among cases aged ≥80 years (7.7%), followed by cases in their 70s (3.4%) and 60s (0.6%). No cases aged <60 years died. The infection fatality risk (IFR) among cases aged ≥70 years was estimated at 4.2% (95% CI 2.4–7.2).”

To repeat: “Deaths were most common among cases aged ≥80 years (7.7%), followed by cases in their 70s (3.4%) and 60s (0.6%). No cases aged <60 years died.”

There is no comment on the rate of death of passengers that would be expected to occur without any viral disease, or whether passengers and crew had access to hydroxychloroquine or even quinine in Indian tonic water. Neither is there any estimation of deaths brought on by the psychological impacts of stress on the elderly.

More here:

COVID-19 pandemic on Diamond Princess - Wikipedia

“Of the 3,711 people on board, 712 became infected with the virus – 567 of 2,666 passengers, and 145 of 1,045 crew. Figures for total deaths vary from early to later assessments, and because of difficulties in establishing causation. As many as 14 are reported to have died from the virus, all of them older passengers – an overall mortality rate for those infected of 2%.[1”

14 out of 3,711 on board in a quarantined environment = 0.4% population fatality rate – no-one under 60.

712 infected – an infection rate of 19% and an infection fatality rate of 2% - using a RT=PCR test that was not calibrated to the SARS-COV2 virus.

Christian Drosten & the Fraud Behind COVID 19 PCR Testing | Principia Scientific Intl.

When did the SARS-COV2 virus begin?

SARS-COV2 was in Italy 9 months BEFORE the WHO declared a PHEIC

Why did New York City and Bergamo, Italy experience such high death rates compared to everywhere else in the world? Fraud and maltreatment?

And then there was the treatment response.

Some treatments work to relieve and prevent infection:

The Zelenko Protocol - True Protocols

Developed in March 2020 and peer reviewed by July 2020. Hydroxychloroquine was the standard of care for influenza like illnesses and other respiratory infections for dozens of years.

(100) The War on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) - by Peter Halligan

Then there were Ivermectin protocols that drew his response from the WHO:

WHO advises that ivermectin only be used to treat COVID-19 within clinical trials

Not even suitable for compassionate use, but compassion has never been a WHO strong point – it requires judgement, knowledge, penetration and depth – characteristics that are notably absent from ALL UN agencies like the IPCC, the WHO, the IOM and the FAO.

There are many other treatments (not cures) for C19, which you can access here:

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of 271 studies

Why the hostility to previously known and proven treatment protocols and new ones?

Simple – Operation Warp Speed could brook no alternatives to a “vaccine” solution that would prevent the granting of Emergency Use Authorization.

The entire scamdemic could have been over by the summer of 2020 – but OWS and those smelling super profits did not want that to happen.

To stress, from here:

HHS ousts Dr. Rich Bright, vaccine expert who pushed back on hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 - CBS News

“The former head of the office involved in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 said he was removed after he pushed to vet and to limit drug treatments often touted by President Trump. "Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit," Dr. Rick Bright said in a statement released by his lawyers Wednesday.”

From Brave AI: “Rick Bright, a renowned expert in pandemic preparedness and response, joined the Rockefeller Foundation in March 2021 as the Senior Vice President of Pandemic Prevention and Response.”

And:

“As of December 2024, Rick Bright is the Director of the Pandemic Prevention Institute at the XPRIZE Foundation.”

Every lizard needs a safe rock to hide under.

Remember how the MSM mislabelled HCQ as bleach and the famous “you are not a horse; you are not a cow” about IVM?

FDA settles lawsuit over ivermectin content that doctors claimed harmed their practice | CNN

By now, the world knows that the modified mRNA injections are an abject failure that even failed Phase 3 show (clinical) trials. VAERS shows almost 20,000 deaths and a million adverse event reports from 670 million injections just in the US, yet it shows jus 600,000 adverse event reports from 6.7 billion modified mRNA injections outside the US. God knows how many adverse events in India from the more than 2 billion AstraZeneca viral vector injections that were withdrawn in the EU because they were 4-5 times more harmful than the experimental modified mRNA injections. Nobody cares anyway.

From 2022:

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 "vaccines" compared to mRNA C19 "vaccines" - media silence continues

How safe and effective were more than 3 billion Chinese “traditional” vaccines?

Bottom line: every health regulator and politician in the world bowed to the martial law imposed by the US military and CIA – aided and abetted by the “Trusted New Initiative” MSM cartel,

13.7 billion C19 injections – 4.6 billion Pfizer, 2.5 billion Moderna, more than 2 billion AstraZeneca and 3 billion Chinese injections plus various others injected into the arms of 5.6 billion people. An epic failure of regulations in place for decades to prevent such an experimental aberration which has probably killed 20 million people by now and wounded 600 million.

All despite existing known cures and prophylaxis – whose beneficial use disqualified honest doctors saving lives and was heavily censored by the MSM as part of the CIA psy-op.

Let’s finish up with a few more links.

Skip to the 2-minute mark of this video – the clinical rials FORCED variants that have lasted for years: From 2021

Rise of the VARIANTS

And also from 2021:

Pharma Downloaded Spike Protein Recipe From Chinese Government?! The Virus Has Never Been Isolated!

The Chinese bravely and kindly sent over the poisonous protein – big pharma promptly came up with a way for the poisonous protein to be mass produced using mRNA “technology”.

O would not want to inject myself with cobra venom, in case I got bit by a cobra. Anti-venom is produced via injecting sheep and horses – I will go with that, if I get bitten and I prefer to take my chances on that ever happening!

Lastly, did you see how Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency in California because of one CDC defined severe case of H5N1 in Louisiana?

Feel free to roll your eyes and take pity o Californians over Christmas and the New Year! Maybe he will join his compadre, Trudeau and “get out of Dodge”. Rumour has it that the Cackler wants his job anyway!

Onwards!!!

