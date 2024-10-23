Laura Loomer is suing Bill Mahe (and HBO) for 150 million bucks for his (and HBO’s) refusal to withdraw a claim by Mahr that she is committing adultery with Donald Trump.

Well, all’s fair in elections and war – or maybe it isn’t.

There are more pressing issues that should be front and centre in the last few weeks in the run-up to the US election.

How many f the 30-50 million of the migrant beggars invading the US should be deported back to the first “safe” country they crossed into – which is, after all, in accordance with international law. How will this be done? Will US aid paid to these “first” countries be suspended until the costs to the US are paid for?

I guesstimate that each beggar costs US taxpayers 100,000 bucks each – made up of 50,000 bucks in direct costs (food, shelter, health, education, legal, monitoring ad processing by US citizens who have much better things to do and another 50,000 bucks a year in indirect costs (loss of facilities paid for by Americans – like public spaces - crimes committed, workers displaced, reduction in service levels from crowding out in hospitals, schools, emergency supplies and so on and so forth.

Of note, is the dramatic decline in Venezuelan, Haitian, and other countries, crime rates because the criminals are now in the US – trafficked by the Biden/Harris junta – in collusion with Mexican and other foreign drug cartels, the United Nations, fake charities, Soros sponsored NGO’s and trafficked (even flown directly to American cities of their choice in the dead of night!) .

Will the human trafficking organisations be arrested and deported along with the beggars?

Each ten million migrant beggars cost the US economy a trillion bucks a year – and there are between 2 and 4 lots of ten million!

This additional spending to pay beggars is “off the books” and not budgeted. Imagine the benefit to Americas if it had bee planned for Americans instead of immigrant beggars in an “on the books” democratic process? It would have to be accompanied by a doubling of taxes, of course – which may have proved to be an insurmountable burden for voters to swallow – and yet, the “off the books” spending is not a dollar explicit, central platform for Trump – or Maher. Just pretend the amount being spent is somehow coincidental to the future fiscal position of the US.

Next, we have the issue of the extra (more than) half a million Americans dying each year, compared to pre-scamdemic levels. Not a dickie bird from anyone. Here is a graphic:

2024 is not looking much better. An extra 2 million plus American deaths over the period of the scamdemic – not a peep from Trump or Maher.

Ed Down has calculated a global death toll centring around 10 million from all types of just 5 billion C19 injections – Denis Rancourt around 17 million. From 5.6 billion injections (Our World in Data reports 70% of 8 billion people have taken at least one dose).

I would point to this analysis as a starting point and note that Pfizer and Moderna shipped ten times the number of doses administered in the US – outside the US ad that the AstraZeneca shot (withdrawn after just a few months in the West) because it was 4-5 times more toxic than Pfizer ad Moderna) was the formulation for over 2 billion doses in India and hundreds of millions of doses in Russia. Similar vaxx technology was used in the JnJ shots also.

We can triangulate the US vaxx deaths at around 700,000 – out of the 1.5 million plus extra American deaths (500,000 extra deaths every year from 2021, 2022 and 2024)

And this one early on in the vaxx roll-out

There could have been 10 million vaxx deaths in India alone over the last three and half years and no-one would have remarked on it. They just don’t care.

As it is, 700,000 Americans killed by Pfizer and Moderna shots from 670 million shots – compared to 5.8 billion globally from 6.7 billion Pfixer and Moderna shots? Maybe 7 million dead in total around the world – though the treatment of the vaxx damaged is probably worse elsewhere to the US.

6.7 billion shots from Pfizer and Moderna out of 13.7 billion doses administered worldwide leaves 7 billion from other vaxx makers.

India administered a few billion of those. Maybe 10 million dead in India - how many dead from the three billion Chinese “traditional” vaccines? Hopefully not many.

Remember this from just three months of jabbing people in India?

That leaves around 2 billion doses made by “others”. Probably Russian and Ches injections administered outside Russia and China.

So, we have 7 million Pfizer and Moderna deaths by lethal injection, maybe 10 million in India PLUS inside and outside China and those that died using the Russia doses inside and outside Russia plus any other deaths from other manufacturers.

We can leave aside the “net zero” scam. No candidate has the competence to use the debunking arguments – and yet trillions of dollars have been “earmarked”.

Or the costs of raping the earth and reducing food production to install millions of acres of wind turbines and solar plantations.

We will finish with the consequences of libtard demoNrat policies plus a quick note on inflation and price gouging by big meat, big pharma and big tech.

US national debt passed through 35 trillion bucks a little while ago. Fiscal deficits of 2 trillion a year will take this to 40 trillion in a few years, say by 2027. 50 trillion bucks is easily foreseeable by 2032 – at which point, debt interest will exceed all federal income taxes. The US will pay tax to service debt, not pay for anything else – this is “running out of the people’s money” and the US will be a failed nation state – courtesy of the welfare state and socialist regulations of the “woke” affirmation hires.

Is any candidate talking about this? Does either candidate even recognise the size of the issue? Fiscal SURPLUSES must be run to meet this challenge.

Ok, finishing up with inflation and price-gouging.

Big tech is a major price gouger with margins of between 25% for Apple and 60% for NVidia – MSFT, Meta et al are in between. These margins are AFTER selling costs and marketing. No-one says a dickie bird.

Supermarkets make tiny margins of under a few per cent. Mear companies and all the regulations freezing out smaller competition?

Fun fact. From Brave AI:

“… among the largest meat suppliers in the US:

1. Cargill Meat Solutions: With 2022 sales reaching $165 billion, Cargill Meat Solutions is the largest meat company in the US, according to Zippia’s research summary. 2. Tyson Foods: Although not explicitly mentioned as the largest, Tyson Foods is one of the biggest players in the global meat processing market and has significant operations in the US. 3. Hormel Foods: As per the IMARC Group’s analysis, Hormel Foods is a major player in the US meat industry, with an estimated 2022 net revenue of $12.5 billion.

Tyson is a Chinese company:

“As of September 2022, Shandong Bao Shuan Group, a Chinese company, acquired a majority stake (79.5%) in Tyson Foods, with the American company retaining a 20.5% stake.”

I bring this up because meat prices have not returned to pre-scamdemic levels. In other words, prices were jacked up during the C19 scam and have not returned to 2018 levels.

I think this is an example of where food inflation is coming from. Is it the same for dairy, vegetables, fruit, fish etc? I suspect there is some of that. How much of this increase is due to regulations (like the monopoly on sites providing slaughtering)? I would hazard a guess that regulations and the federal agencies and its “woke” administrative state, which specify them, more than double the price of food. These costs for livestock are about to take another leap upwards with the roll-out of the failed mRNA technology into every animal and the electronic devices used to monitor them, (In the UK, every chicken must now be “registered with the state”!).

Prices n the US SHOULD have fallen to at least be close to those prevailing in 2019 – they haven’t – neither has fiscal spending returned to close to pre-pandemic levels.

The Democrats are claiming that after increasing by 30-50% for basic foodstuffs and energy (thanks to renewables), FURTHER inflation of a few per cent is a “win” – it isn’t, it’s locking in a “loss” for the entire economy.

He major issues of mass invasion by beggars, consuming American taxes, ignoring millions of dead Americans and the inflation caused by regulations imposed by the swamp/blob and the Sword of Damocles that is the US national debt are campaign issues that seem to be way above the pay grade of the politicians leading the American people.

Instead, Bill Maher levels salacious accusations against Laura Loomer in an effort to distract the voting public.

Final idle thoughts. Are the assets of the Pentagon now obsolete with the advent of drones and hypersonic missiles? Are the Russians and Americans attacking ach others satellite guidance systems? Is the death toll from Hurricane Helene over 10,000?

Onwards!!!

