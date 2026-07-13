Regular readers will be aware of my stroke a year ago which led to cataract operations and ongoing lower limb issues.

It has, coincidentally been almost 4 years since I launched this newsletter. Sho here si an update on its progress:

Followers

Pretty solid!

Sunscribers:

7,010

Not too shabby!

Number of vies and subs:

Around 18 million views amongst 3.5 million users

The number of followers is more than double the number of subscribers and the number of paid subscribers is less than 0.7% of free subscribers.

Here’s the geographic spread of subscribers:

Spread pretty thin!

I appreciate that money will always be tight, same here! Haha!

If you subscribe you will have access to all my ‘rants covering, moslly the C19 fraud, the climate change fraud and the human trafficking racket – each run by the UN and its organs with a left wing bent. I ahave choreographed the demise and collapse of the UK as a nation state intent on its own destruction.

Her’s a few example of my articles:

(64) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

The effect of Midazolam + morphine on the UK’s elderly and infirm suspected og having C19?

(64) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

Where to start your journey on debunking the BS od the climate freaks tripling your energy bills for no reason- just corruption and lies.

An article with a monthly update from VAERS from 2024.

(64) Monthly C19, VAERS and variant report – C19 case fatality rate triples to 3% as cases increase – massive VAERS missing of offshore events exposed – reminder that US death rate 16% higher four years

The socialist narrative around climate change has switched entirely from ‘CO2 = the global temperature control knob (above 420 ppm = global boiling’ round to energy security from insecure ‘sind and solar’.

There is no discussion around just planting forests that absorb CO2.

(64) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

There is lots of planetary ‘greening’ going on – but climate freaks would rather chop down forests to build venues for conferences or to replace coal in power stations such as Drax in the UK (coal emits less CO2 than burning wood!

See if you can spot the wilful negligence from reporting around a million adverse events from 640 million C19 injections administered to US citizens compared to just 1.7 million adverse events from 6.5 BILLION injections administered to non-US citizens around the world

There were around 20,000 deaths reported in each of the US and ex-US:

VAERS Analysis – Weekly analysis of the VAERS data

I don’t envy you searching through all 6,442 articles, but it will help while away any idle hours.

Anyone feel like tidying up the entire SubStack- I will split the revenue😉

Lastly, I express my gratitude to all subscribers and the 1,159 Ko-fis bought over the last 4 years.. I appreciate and personally value every contribution which acknowledges my existence😊

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan