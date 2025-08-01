Here are some of the best articles from Q3 2023, I am continuing the reviews series after a small break. All of the below are interesting reads and some of the best articles I have done (based on reads and interactions). Any questions I will be happy to look at as, even though the below are outdated it is still valuable to cast your mind back to what was happening almost 2 years ago now.

1) (100) A Compilation of a Few Key Articles that Completely Debunk the Myth of a “Climate Emergency”

There is a mountain of scientific evidence that supports the case for “Climate Normality” – compared to a molehill of political propaganda that fails to support the case for a “Climate Emergency”.

2) (100) It’s confirmed – three governments around the world signed contracts where Pfizer said it did not know what was in the “vaccines”, or the long term effects AND taxpayers would pay for all damages

We now have three Pfizer contracts with countries/regions, making it highly likely that ALL Pfizer contracts will be the same for every government. The contracts may be the same for Moderna, AstraZeneca and JnJ plus others, who knows, maybe the (corrupt) health regulators and politicians VOLUNTEERED the terms.

3) (100) New Zealand’s adoption of WHO and big Pharma wishes results in catastrophic outcomes for mortality, fertility and disability – the Cult of Moloch has successfully caused brain fog

Let’s take a look at the results from a country also corrupted by national socialist politics of the Cult – remember “the Government is your only source of information”? New Zealand

4) (100) DEAD IN A DAY - The global failure of police and justice systems – 1.6 million “dead in day" of a C19 injection” globally - over 40,000 “dead in a day” in the US

Following the news here and here around deaths of babies, it begs the question, there are almost 36,000 deaths reported in to VAERS from around the world and over 50,000 deaths reported to the European equivalent EUDRA .

5) (100) A quick look at “imported TB” – fingers crossed it is not the start of another global pandemic

Imagine if the US had decided to import C19 infected people from around the world in 2020 and transported them all around the States. Now, this might be a complete over-reaction… but on the other hand, is this what is happening with the “Open Borders” policy of the Democratic Party, right now, but with Tuberculosis?

Onwards

