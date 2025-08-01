Wrapping up the year of 2023 reviews with a strong set of stories which will should be valued by all readers. The series of reviews continues with some of my strongest post in terms of interactions by the public. Any questions please fire them through, but would recommend doing your own research and understand how far we have come throughout the years. The world is still in a bad way but it shows below that we are trying (slightly) to make the right moves and get rid of the issues we had over a year ago.

1) (100) Assuming one death per 800 doses, global C19 injections killed 17 million people since their roll-out - this will only increase over time – a table of deaths by country – it could be double

The total number of doses administered worldwide is 13.51 billion, yielding deaths of 16.88 million, so the sub-total of doses represents a little over 2/3 of global doses administered.

2) (100) Do the Chinese own Tyson Foods? Did the Chinese instruct Tyson Foods to get out of chicken and get involved with a company mass producing insects?

Many people think that Tyson Foods is an American company. Maybe it isn’t.

3) (100) WEF psychopath acknowledges that they failed to inject everyone, climate change is too abstract so – the best thing to do is to target WATER as the next emergency

Quick read: “We are only as healthy as out neighbours..” blah blah blah.

4) (100) In the US, unvaxxed people are being segregated on admission to hospitals – the unvaxxed are deprived of all sustenance, treated with Remdesivir, injected with fentanyl and put on ventilators

Now, this is anecdotal and is a report from the “vax-unva” bus which will, of course, attract those who have stories to tell and who will have suffered the loss of a loved one or been damaged either by C19 or the experimental injections, but here are some cliff notes:

5) (100) From the “things that make you go hmm..” files – in 2010 - Ralph Baric co-authored a paper that was the basis for the Zelenko protocol of Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc + Azithromycin

Ralph Baric is the person directly implicated in gain of function research that resulted in the SARS-COV2 virus that delivers the spike protein to organs in the body and causes C19 disease.

Onwards!

