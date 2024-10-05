Dr Campbell reviewed a Daily Telegraph report on the illegal offer made by Moderna to 12–18-year-olds to participate in a clinical trial for V19 booster injections.

This is a breach of a 2004 UK law that prohibits the inducement or bribery of kids to participate in experimental treatments.

The offer was made by a paediatrician working for a UK National Health Trust – no doubt paid per recruit by Moderna.

Here is the link and the notes provided by Dr Campbell:

As a reminder, this big pharma criminal activity is not restricted to Moderna. Remember this?

Pfizer CEO guilty of misleading the public, making unsubstantiated claims, and by failing to present information in a factual and balanced way about the need for child "vaccines" (substack.com)

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service is uninterested in upholding the law by prosecuting these clear breaches that could lead to death and injury, no doubt warned off by politicians.

It’s al about the children, right? Here are Dr Campbell’s notes:

“Moderna fine - Oct 4, 2024

Moderna, 'inappropriate financial inducement', brought 'discredit upon the pharmaceutical industry'. Moderna under fire after children offered cash to test Covid vaccine Company targeted 12 to 18 year-olds through WhatsApp with payments of £1,500 https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024...

Moderna has been rebuked by regulators.

Moderna ordered to pay £14,000 (Moderna, total revenue was $6.8 billion in 2023)

Moderna representative had sent a WhatsApp message offering £1,500 to children to be subjects in covid booster trials. NextCove trial

The offer was made by a paediatrician from an unnamed NHS Trust.

UK Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) https://www.pmcpa.org.uk/cases/comple... ruled that the offer amounted to “inappropriate financial inducement”, found the company had brought “discredit upon the pharmaceutical industry”.

UK Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority

a research ethics committee warned about the “large amount of money” that Moderna was offering, voiced concern it was “much higher than would be considered a reasonable reimbursement”.

The Medicines for Human Use (Clinical Trials) Regulations (2004) https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2...

“It is prohibited for incentives or financial inducements to be given to children or their parents. Complaint was filed in the UK “

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/... On behalf of the Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council https://childrensunion.org/ccvac/

In a statement, the PMCPA ruled “On balance, the panel considered that this brought discredit upon and reduced confidence in the pharmaceutical industry.”

Moderna must provide a written undertaking that the practice will “cease forthwith” and pay for administrative costs.

Esther McVey MP (formerly of the APPG on Covid-19 vaccine damage) “A charge of £14,000 to a company that enjoyed a total revenue of $6.8 billion in 2023 is hardly likely to make them think twice before breaking the rules again.

“Not only are the charges too small but when they come, they come too late. There is a major backlog in handling these kinds of complaints, with a recent case against Moderna taking the PMCPA 18 months to consider.

“The system is clearly broken and failing to keep patients safe from misleading information and advertising about medicines. The public’s trust in healthcare authorities will only continue to be damaged unless meaningful action is taken.”

Corporate interest’s vs the public’s right to know By Rt Hon Esther McVey

“It is time for real transparency in clinical research. The case details the company’s inappropriate and unacceptable use of social media and big financial incentives to recruit healthy children into its Covid-19 vaccine trial. For me, this case prompts further questions about how and why Moderna’s NextCove trial was ever approved in the first place.”

That is, the trial was approved by the NHS Trust in question.

You can imagine the cognitive dissonance that exists throughout the “value chain” involved in the production of the C19 injections. All deaths and harms of a failed experimental platform are ignored. Conversations like “we need more data so we can sell more toxic injections” – “Ok, just get the UK NHS to run some trials” – “that will take time to recruit” – “Ok, offer them some money, there are plenty of people struggling to make ends meet that will offer their kids as guinea pigs, 1,500 quid ought to do it, it will pay for their higher power bills this winter, ha-ha!”

Perhaps one of those in that imaginary conversation Stéphane Bancel the CEO f Moderna, or ne of his lieutenants?

Onwards!!!

